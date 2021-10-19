checkAd

KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner Announces FLVRS CLUB With New Flavor Boosts Seasoning Mixes to Amp up Your Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Today, KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner announces the newest club fit only for its biggest super fans. Introducing KRAFT FLVRS CLUB, a club from the iconic mac & cheese brand celebrating new KRAFT Flavor Boosts seasoning mixes that bring the classic flavor of mac & cheese to a new level. Club members will get a chance to be the first to try the new Flavor Boosts: pizza, ranch, and buffalo before they hit shelves, as well as the chance to receive limited-edition Flavor Boost themed merchandise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005126/en/

As the brand who brought you pumpkin spice mac & cheese last fall, pink-colored candy mac & cheese on Valentine’s Day, and KRAFT Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day this summer, Flavor Boosts are the latest iteration in experiencing the comfort of KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner in a new way. Flavor Boosts allow mac & cheese fans to combine the beloved flavors of cheesy pizza, tangy buffalo, and creamy ranch with the comforting, classic, and cheesy flavor of KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner all in one bowl. From those who are classic preparation purists to the experimental flavor connoisseurs, every mac & cheese fan will be able to try Flavor Boosts when they launch and hold a permanent spot on grocery shelves starting in early 2022.

“We know die-hard fans of KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner are always excited by new ways to enjoy a comforting bowl of our iconic mac & cheese,” said Maya McDonald, Marketing Activation Lead at Kraft Heinz. “The FLVRS Club is for those fans willing to expand their mac & cheese horizons with these limited-edition packets that bring flavors we love to our favorite comfort food.”

Fans who join the FLVRS CLUB will be alerted on KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Dinner social channels of new Flavor Boosts drops and have the chance to try them before they arrive in store beginning early 2022. Each delivery also comes with limited-edition merchandise that pairs with each flavor: a sports jersey for buffalo, plush hoodie for ranch, and a jacket for pizza. To sign up for the FLVRS CLUB and register to be eligible for Flavor Boost drops, macaroni & cheese fans can visit www.KraftFlvrs.com.

Once you’ve joined the FLVRS Club, share it using #FLVRSClub on Twitter @kraftmacncheese, Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

