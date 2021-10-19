Enviva Applauds International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook Report 2021

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) welcomes a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) for a more rapid transition to net-zero carbon emissions, a tripling of public investments in clean energy technology, and a growing role for modern bioenergy. The IEA World Energy Outlook (WEO) report , released last week, is designed to provide independent, objective scientific assistance to global decision-makers gathering at next month’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Sustainably sourced wood pellets produced by Enviva (Photo: Business Wire)

The IEA warns that current progress on clean energy remains “far too slow to put global emissions into sustained decline towards net zero” and calls for urgent action from governments around the world. In laying out a more rapid energy transition plan, the report states: “Modern bioenergy plays a key role in meeting net zero pledges.”

“While there is no silver bullet to achieve net zero, sustainable wood bioenergy is a proven technology that can be expanded at scale – today – to accelerate the energy transition,” said John Keppler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Enviva. “The IEA is a prominent member of the growing chorus of respected climate and energy authorities and policymakers that recognize the role modern bioenergy plays as a part of the global solution to climate change.”

To achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the report calls for coal to be phased out of the global power sector at a more rapid pace and replaced with low emissions energy sources that complement each other, such as wind, solar, nuclear, hydropower, and bioenergy. Displacing coal is a core mission for Enviva as a company. The report further states: “There is a growing role for alternative, low emissions fuels such as modern bioenergy and hydrogen-based fuels in all scenarios … These play a key role in the achievement of net zero targets …”

The IEA report echoes the sentiment of a UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued just a few months ago that time is running out to put in place the measures needed to prevent further irreversible damage from climate change to our planet.

Enviva agrees with the IEA on the need to dramatically increase levels of investment in new clean energy projects and infrastructure. Additionally, we must re-engineer the way capital is deployed globally to identify and support promising low emissions energy technologies faster.