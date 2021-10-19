checkAd

Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 12:08  |  33   |   |   

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, 2021, Fosun Sports Group (hereinafter referred to as 'Fosun Sports'), a global pan-sports industry operating group company and subsidiary of Fosun International's happiness segment, announced the formal establishment of Fosun Sports as a holding entity, and the acquisition of core operating assets and management team of Foyo, in games, esports and sports. At the same time, Fosun Sports has received a minority strategic investment from the U.S. finance and technology firm, PEAK6 Investments, which will continue to deepen the global industrial layout around the core business of sports, esports and games in the future.

Since Fosun acquired Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in 2016, Fosun Sports has relied on the group's global resources and built a professional team to operate the club consistently and steadily, which has greatly enhanced Wolves' brand value. In 2018, Wolves won the EFL Championship title and returned to the English Premier League, with 7th placed-finishes in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons and a last-eight finish in the UEFA Europa League. Wolves ranked 19th in the Brand Finance 2020 football club brand value rankings.

Meanwhile, Fosun Sports has built a sports-focused platform to offer its community of loyal football and esports fans a unique and innovative range of products (merchandising, sports fashion…) + content (music, mobile gaming, social media) + experience (matches, gaming portal…). Today, Fosun Sports has found its unique path to directly communicate with young audiences and connect with core users.

In 2019, Fosun Sports established trendy sports brand WWFC based on the Wolves IP (Intellectual Property) and launched a collaboration series. Through 'Wolves Fashion Night' and 'Wolves Fan Night', Fosun Sports harnessed the combined power of its projects, fully deploying the resources of fashion, trend, and partner brands. Wolves has now been successfully transformed from a traditional soccer brand to a diversified pan-sports lifestyle brand and is known as a practitioner of 'sports + fashion' in the industry. Such IP operation capability also makes Fosun Sports the exclusive authorised partner of CFA (China Football Association) China Team to develop licensed products and create a new 'content + trend + youth' lifestyle brand 'My Home Field'.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On October 19, 2021, Fosun Sports Group (hereinafter referred to as 'Fosun Sports'), a global pan-sports industry operating group company and subsidiary of Fosun International's happiness segment, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Whistleblower Lawyers Issue Statement on Kleptocratic Money Laundering Investigation Involving ...
Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research
Caps and Closures Market to Surpass 2,799 Billion Units in 2021 as Application Surges in the Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, ...
Manulife Investment Management's GRESB Assessments highlight strength of its sustainability ...
Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market to Reach $5.15 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI