Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 19, 2021, Fosun Sports Group (hereinafter referred to as 'Fosun Sports'), a global pan-sports industry operating group company and subsidiary of Fosun International's happiness segment, announced the formal establishment of Fosun Sports as a holding entity, and the acquisition of core operating assets and management team of Foyo, in games, esports and sports. At the same time, Fosun Sports has received a minority strategic investment from the U.S. finance and technology firm, PEAK6 Investments, which will continue to deepen the global industrial layout around the core business of sports, esports and games in the future.

Since Fosun acquired Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in 2016, Fosun Sports has relied on the group's global resources and built a professional team to operate the club consistently and steadily, which has greatly enhanced Wolves' brand value. In 2018, Wolves won the EFL Championship title and returned to the English Premier League, with 7th placed-finishes in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons and a last-eight finish in the UEFA Europa League. Wolves ranked 19th in the Brand Finance 2020 football club brand value rankings.

Meanwhile, Fosun Sports has built a sports-focused platform to offer its community of loyal football and esports fans a unique and innovative range of products (merchandising, sports fashion…) + content (music, mobile gaming, social media) + experience (matches, gaming portal…). Today, Fosun Sports has found its unique path to directly communicate with young audiences and connect with core users.

In 2019, Fosun Sports established trendy sports brand WWFC based on the Wolves IP (Intellectual Property) and launched a collaboration series. Through 'Wolves Fashion Night' and 'Wolves Fan Night', Fosun Sports harnessed the combined power of its projects, fully deploying the resources of fashion, trend, and partner brands. Wolves has now been successfully transformed from a traditional soccer brand to a diversified pan-sports lifestyle brand and is known as a practitioner of 'sports + fashion' in the industry. Such IP operation capability also makes Fosun Sports the exclusive authorised partner of CFA (China Football Association) China Team to develop licensed products and create a new 'content + trend + youth' lifestyle brand 'My Home Field'.