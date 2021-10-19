Invitation to Hoist Finance third quarter 2021 presentation

Per Anders Fasth, CEO and Christian Wallentin, CFO will present and comment the report.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the third quarter 2021 on October 27, at approximately 07.30 AM (CEST). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09:30 AM (CEST).

The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13681

No advance notification is necessary. Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46856642692 UK: +443333009269 US: +1 6319131422

PIN US: 60860504#

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.

For more information, please contact:

Christian Wallentin, CFO

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 17

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in thirteen European countries. With over 1,600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

