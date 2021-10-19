Accenture Acquires Xoomworks to Enhance Procurement and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Xoomworks Group , a consulting and technology company that specializes in procurement technology, digital innovation and software solutions development. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities for helping clients accelerate technology-led business and procurement transformation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Xoomworks is now part of the Accenture family (Graphic: Business Wire)

Established in 2000, Xoomworks operates two distinct businesses: Xoomworks Procurement, a specialist consultancy focused on sourcing and procurement transformation, and Xoomworks Technology, a software development business that partners with clients across industries to help them innovate at speed and scale digital solutions that create value and solve complex business problems. Headquartered in London, Xoomworks’s team of more than 250 professionals are joining Accenture from across their operations in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Denmark and Sweden.

Xoomworks Procurement brings proprietary methodologies and solutions for full procurement lifecycle implementations, data-driven spend management and change management. The addition of Xoomworks Procurement strengthens Accenture’s Closed Loop Spend Management capabilities, which help clients with end-to-end transformations that deliver unprecedented visibility across direct and indirect cost categories and drive new ways of working to generate sustainable cost savings and top line value. Xoomworks shares deep relationships with Accenture ecosystem partners, including SAP Ariba, Coupa and Jaggaer.

“Now more than ever, companies need to take a more proactive approach to managing third-party spend that positions them for enduring growth and prepares them for what’s next,” said Pierre-François Kaltenbach, senior managing director within Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations group. “We’re delighted to welcome Xoomworks to our team and join our mission to help clients transform their procurement capabilities to accelerate innovation and drive breakthrough value, while answering the call for more responsible business.”