checkAd

Accenture Acquires Xoomworks to Enhance Procurement and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 12:09  |  33   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Xoomworks Group, a consulting and technology company that specializes in procurement technology, digital innovation and software solutions development. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities for helping clients accelerate technology-led business and procurement transformation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005584/en/

Xoomworks is now part of the Accenture family (Graphic: Business Wire)

Xoomworks is now part of the Accenture family (Graphic: Business Wire)

Established in 2000, Xoomworks operates two distinct businesses: Xoomworks Procurement, a specialist consultancy focused on sourcing and procurement transformation, and Xoomworks Technology, a software development business that partners with clients across industries to help them innovate at speed and scale digital solutions that create value and solve complex business problems. Headquartered in London, Xoomworks’s team of more than 250 professionals are joining Accenture from across their operations in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Denmark and Sweden.

Xoomworks Procurement brings proprietary methodologies and solutions for full procurement lifecycle implementations, data-driven spend management and change management. The addition of Xoomworks Procurement strengthens Accenture’s Closed Loop Spend Management capabilities, which help clients with end-to-end transformations that deliver unprecedented visibility across direct and indirect cost categories and drive new ways of working to generate sustainable cost savings and top line value. Xoomworks shares deep relationships with Accenture ecosystem partners, including SAP Ariba, Coupa and Jaggaer.

“Now more than ever, companies need to take a more proactive approach to managing third-party spend that positions them for enduring growth and prepares them for what’s next,” said Pierre-François Kaltenbach, senior managing director within Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations group. “We’re delighted to welcome Xoomworks to our team and join our mission to help clients transform their procurement capabilities to accelerate innovation and drive breakthrough value, while answering the call for more responsible business.”

Seite 1 von 4
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Acquires Xoomworks to Enhance Procurement and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Xoomworks Group, a consulting and technology company that specializes in procurement technology, digital innovation and software solutions development. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Accenture Federal Services Launches Futureframe: A Practical Roadmap for Federal Agencies in Human-Centered Design
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Accenture and Avanade Named Leaders in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Accenture Acquires Glamit to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Commerce Transformation in Argentina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small Group of Marketers Are Thriving Despite Constant Market Disruption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of BENEXT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21U.S. Shoppers to Show “Generosity of Spirit” This Holiday Season, Accenture Survey Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21Accenture to Acquire BRIDGEi2i, Expanding Capabilities in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI-Powered Insights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21NASCIO and Accenture Initiative Supports State Government Cloud Adoption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Accenture Federal Services Wins Women in IT’s DEI Initiative of the Year Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten