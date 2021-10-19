EQS-Adhoc LEM Holding SA - Half Year Results 2021/22 Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2021/22 on Monday 8 November 2021 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, half year financial report and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).
The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call and webcast for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the results and the outlook for the full financial year 2021/22, followed by a Q&A session.
The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's website on 8 November 2021 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.
Speakers
Frank Rehfeld, CEO
Andrea Borla, CFO
Date
Monday, 8 November 2021
Time
10:00 am CET
Dial-In Numbers
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA
Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf
Audio Webcast
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/4704 ...
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare