LEM Holding SA - Half Year Results 2021/22   Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2021/22 on Monday 8 November 2021 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release, half year financial report and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).

 

The same day at 10:00 am CET LEM will host a conference call and webcast for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the results and the outlook for the full financial year 2021/22, followed by a Q&A session.

 

The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's website on 8 November 2021 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

 

Speakers

Frank Rehfeld, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO 

 

Date

Monday, 8 November 2021

 

Time

10:00 am CET

 

Dial-In Numbers

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA

Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf

 

 

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lem/mediaframe/4704 ...

