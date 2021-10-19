checkAd

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Tremor’s End-to-End CTV & Video Technology Stack

$14.7 million acquisition of Spearad, a TV media management platform and ad server, to be integrated with Unruly

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (NASDAQ/AIM: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in Video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising, announces the strategic acquisition of Spearad, a global CTV Video ad server and media management platform purpose-built for broadcasters and TV content companies to deliver seamless TV-like experiences in CTV and Over-the-Top (“OTT”) environments, with the same advanced controls and capabilities of linear TV (the “Acquisition”).

The consideration for the Acquisition is $14.7 million, of which $11.0 million is being satisfied from the Company’s existing cash reserves, with the remaining $3.7 million being satisfied by the issue of 370,000 ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 in the Company, subject to transfer and other contractual restrictions to be released gradually over a three-year period (the “Consideration Shares”).

Spearad’s ad server technology will be integrated into Tremor’s Unruly SSP, enabling CTV header bidding, channel inventory and ad pod management – complementing the Company’s existing robust end-to-end technology stack, which also includes the Tremor Video DSP.

Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Tremor, commented:

“Tremor’s consistent, primary focus on video and CTV has proven prescient in today’s market, leading to meaningful growth across our exchange and putting us ahead of platforms only recently evolving from display. The Acquisition further strengthens our leadership position as a video-first end-to-end platform, which provides real efficiencies for global advertisers, media companies and broadcasters in an ecosystem increasingly centered on Connected TV.

We’re excited to welcome Spearad to Tremor, as well as its founders, Erhard Neumann and Mark Thielen – with their deep expertise in addressable TV – to our leadership team.”

Spearad’s technology platform and its proprietary data assets enable publishers to centrally manage both direct-sold and programmatic campaigns and improve ad pod monetization. Spearad was founded in 2019, in Germany, by Erhard Neumann and Mark Thielen. Its customer base spans Europe, the US and Asia.

Erhard Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of Spearad, added:

“We are delighted to join Tremor’s CTV team to offer complete media management solutions through a fully-integrated SSP and ad server. With CTV viewership reaching an all-time high, this integration couldn’t come at a better time. We look forward to our partnership with the Tremor team and working on the next generation of features that we believe will ultimately propel the industry forward.”

