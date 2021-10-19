checkAd

DGAP-News KAP AG STRENGTHENS TECHNICAL TEXTILES PRODUCTION AT ITS HESSISCH LICHTENAU SITE 

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KAP AG STRENGTHENS TECHNICAL TEXTILES PRODUCTION AT ITS HESSISCH LICHTENAU SITE 

19.10.2021 / 12:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG STRENGTHENS TECHNICAL TEXTILES PRODUCTION AT ITS HESSISCH LICHTENAU SITE 

- Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new production hall in Hessisch Lichtenau
- Investment in a state-of-the-art production plant for technical yarns that meet the highest environmental standards
- Creation of new attractive jobs and clear commitment to the region

Fulda, 19 October 2021 -KAP AG ("KAP"), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange, celebrated yesterday the official groundbreaking ceremony attended by the Mayor of Hessisch Lichtenau for a new state-of-the-art production hall at its subsidiary, Mehler Engineered Products GmbH.

In order to strengthen its position as global market leader in technical textiles, KAP is investing a high single-digit million euro figure at its Hessisch Lichtenau site as part of its Accelerate programme. In addition to the new production hall extending over 2,700 square metres, the construction project includes an efficient, state-of-the-art production plant for technical yarns with a regenerative afterburning system. In addition, a new textile laboratory is to be built together with the hall. This is the third major investment within a year, following the industrial holding company's investment of roughly €8 million in the surface technology segment at the Jasper site in the United States at the beginning of the year and the acquisition of AerO Coated Fabrics B.V. in the flexible films segment.

"We want to take advantage of the market opportunities in the field of technical textiles and strengthen our position as a leading global supplier in this attractive niche market. This investment will not only increase our production efficiency in the engineered products segment, but will also enable us to meet the ever-increasing demands of our customers in the area of sustainability," says Eckehard Forberich, member and chairman of KAP AG's Management Board.

