checkAd

DSM Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 12:25  |   |   |   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 October 2021 £46.94m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 October 2021 £46.94m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,117,629
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 18 October 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 91.83p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 91.31p
   
Ordinary share price  78.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.52%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 18/10/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Net Asset Value(s) Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 October 2021£46.94mNet Assets - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...