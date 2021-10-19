checkAd

Air Lease Corporation CEO and President John Plueger to Speak at Airline Economics Growth Frontiers New York 2021 Conference

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be speaking at the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers New York 2021 conference on October 21, 2021 at 10:20am Eastern Time. This engagement will be a fireside chat format in conversation with Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. For further details, please visit the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers New York 2021 conference website at: https://www.aviationnews-online.com/conferences/newyork/. Any materials utilized for these engagements will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the Air Lease website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

