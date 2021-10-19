NICE Drives Accelerated CX Transformation for Globe Telecom

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it powered the efficient governance and accelerated CX transformation of Globe Telecom’s Workforce Management (WFM) Operational Command Center covering their voice and digital lines of business, all of which was enabled by NICE’s Value Realization Services (VRS) team. Globe Telecom, a leading provider of telecommunications, initially entrusted NICE VRS’ Managed Services with the management of WFM for its voice business. Following the project’s success and with the outbreak of the pandemic, NICE was given expanded ownership of Globe’s digital operations and is driving an agile, seamless and effective transformation that supports business continuity and enhances digital fluency. Among other benefits, NICE VRS helped boost 34% service level improvements, nearly $1.8 million in annual benefits for the voice business, operational efficiency and improved experiences for Globe’s customers and business partners.

Rebecca Eclipse, Globe’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, commented, “Globe is dedicated to providing exceptional service to its customers and NICE helped us achieve these goals. NICE improved visibility in our workforce data processes, driving a 73% increase in line adherence and a 34% service level improvement. When the global pandemic hit early in our engagement, it accelerated our thinking around our digital goals and NICE became the obvious partner for our digital transformation. With their acumen, we’ve achieved nearly $1.8 million in annual benefit for voice and are targeting $800,000 in annual savings for digital. These are impressive results benefiting us, and our customers and business partners.”

Within weeks of NICE taking over governance of Globe’s voice operations, the line of business began regularly exceeding service levels that lived up to Globe’s high standards. Results include reduced call abandons, faster resolution, speedy customer service and better customer experiences. Efficiency and productivity gains also transformed Globe’s relationships with its outsourced partners as NICE VRS delivered improved call distribution and enhanced reporting. Globe is committed to helping customers thrive in “the new normal” and, as such, turned to NICE for transitioning its call centers to support the increased volume coming in through digital channels such as social media, email, and digital self-service.