Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2021
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income available to common shareholders of $178.5 million or $1.21 per diluted share, up $0.02 sequentially and up $0.65 compared to prior year.
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.20, unchanged sequentially and up $0.31 compared to prior year.
- Period-end loans increased $105.0 million sequentially, or $922.7 million excluding Paycheck Protection program (PPP) loans.
- PPP loans declined $817.7 million sequentially.
- Core transaction deposits (non-interest bearing, NOW/savings, and money market deposits excluding public and brokered funds) increased $1.03 billion or 3% sequentially.
- Total deposit costs of 0.13% down 3 bps sequentially due to ongoing repricing and product remixing.
- Net interest income of $384.9 million increased $3.1 million sequentially as asset growth, reduced deposit costs, and a higher day count more than offset continued fixed-rate repricing and the
slight reduction in LIBOR.
- Net interest margin of 3.01%, down 1 bp sequentially.
- Non-interest revenue increased $7.9 million as broad-based growth helped to offset continued normalization of net mortgage revenue.
- Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $8.1 million.
- Non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million sequentially as reductions in third-party processing and other services offset increases in other areas such as net occupancy, equipment, and
software expense.
- Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million sequentially.
- Pre-provision net revenue of $232.8 million increased $14.4 million sequentially as total revenue increased $10.9 million and non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million.
- Reversal of provision for credit losses of $7.9 million, primarily from a more favorable economic outlook.
- Allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.40%, or 1.42% excluding PPP loans.
- Credit quality metrics remain relatively stable, near historical lows. The net charge-off ratio declined 6 bps from prior quarter to 0.22%; the non-performing loan and asset ratios each fell 1 bp to 0.41% and 0.45%, respectively; and criticized and classified loans declined 22%.
- Preliminary CET1 ratio declined 12 bps sequentially to 9.63%, with strong core earnings helping offset the decline from deploying capital for balance sheet growth and returning capital to
shareholders.
- Includes $74.6 million in share repurchases at an average price of $42.00.
- Achieved pre-tax run rate benefit of approximately $100 million at the end of the quarter from a combination of revenue and expense initiatives under Synovus Forward, which is designed to make
Synovus a more efficient, profitable, and nimble organization.
- On track to achieve an aggregate $175 million pre-tax run rate benefit by the end of 2022.
Third Quarter Summary
|
|
Reported
|
|
Adjusted
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
3Q20
|
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
3Q20
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
178,482
|
|
|
$
|
177,909
|
|
|
$
|
83,283
|
|
|
$
|
177,760
|
|
|
$
|
178,969
|
|
|
$
|
131,364
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
1.21
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
0.89
|
|
Total loans
|
38,341,030
|
|
|
38,236,018
|
|
|
39,549,847
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total deposits
|
47,688,419
|
|
|
47,171,962
|
|
|
44,665,904
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Total TE(1) revenue
|
500,608
|
|
|
489,738
|
|
|
492,357
|
|
|
499,743
|
|
|
488,612
|
|
|
492,851
|
|
Return on avg assets
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
1.05
|
%
|
Return on avg common equity
|
14.96
|
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
7.28
|
|
|
14.90
|
|
|
15.50
|
|
|
11.48
|
|
Return on avg tangible common equity
|
16.85
|
|
|
17.41
|
|
|
8.46
|
|
|
16.79
|
|
|
17.52
|
|
|
13.24
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.01
|
|
|
3.02
|
|
|
3.10
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Efficiency ratio-TE(1)
|
53.34
|
|
|
55.24
|
|
|
64.31
|
|
|
52.96
|
|
|
54.41
|
|
|
53.83
|
|
NCO ratio
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
NPA ratio
|
0.45
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
(1) Taxable equivalent
“Our third quarter story was shaped by an intense focus on growth, and we are pleased with the results,” said Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO. “Loans, excluding PPP, grew $923 million, core transaction deposits were up $1.0 billion, and pre-provision net revenue increased 7 percent versus the second quarter. Our ongoing Synovus Forward initiatives reached a pre-tax run rate benefit of $100 million by quarter end and we are executing on an additional $75 million of benefits to be delivered by the end of 2022. Synovus Forward represents our ongoing innovation and profitable growth mindset, guiding our efforts to deliver sustainable, top quartile financial performance and enabling us to invest in areas with long-term benefit. With these strategic investments, combined with the momentum we are experiencing in our core businesses, our team is confident in our ability to continue to deliver as we build the bank of the future.”
Balance Sheet
|
Loans*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in millions)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
Linked
|
|
Linked
|
|
3Q20
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
Year/Year
|
Commercial & industrial
|
$
|
18,934.8
|
|
|
$
|
19,150.1
|
|
|
$
|
(215.3
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
$
|
20,123.6
|
|
|
$
|
(1,188.9
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
Commercial real estate
|
10,540.3
|
|
|
10,361.1
|
|
|
179.2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
10,736.1
|
|
|
(195.8
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Consumer
|
8,866.0
|
|
|
8,724.8
|
|
|
141.1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
8,690.1
|
|
|
175.8
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total loans
|
$
|
38,341.0
|
|
|
$
|
38,236.0
|
|
|
$
|
105.0
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
39,549.8
|
|
|
$
|
(1,208.9
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
- Total loans ended the quarter at $38.34 billion, up $105.0 million sequentially, or $922.7 million excluding PPP loans.
- Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans declined $215.3 million sequentially, led by a decline in PPP loan balances of $817.7 million.
- C&I loan growth of $602.3 million excluding PPP balance changes despite line utilization remaining near historic lows at 39%.
- CRE loans increased $179.2 million, primarily in the income-producing real estate portfolio.
- Consumer loans increased $141.1 million sequentially, with growth of $266.5 million in third-party consumer lending offsetting declines in consumer mortgages and HELOCs of $92.3 million and $50.0 million, respectively.
|
Deposits*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in millions)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
Linked
|
|
Linked
|
|
3Q20
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
Year/Year
|
Non-interest-bearing DDA
|
$
|
14,832.9
|
|
|
$
|
14,342.6
|
|
|
$
|
490.3
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,129.8
|
|
|
$
|
2,703.2
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
Interest-bearing DDA
|
6,056.0
|
|
|
5,839.8
|
|
|
216.2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5,291.1
|
|
|
764.8
|
|
|
14
|
|
Money market
|
14,267.4
|
|
|
13,983.1
|
|
|
284.3
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
12,441.3
|
|
|
1,826.1
|
|
|
15
|
|
Savings
|
1,380.4
|
|
|
1,341.5
|
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1,126.0
|
|
|
254.4
|
|
|
23
|
|
Public funds
|
5,791.6
|
|
|
5,804.9
|
|
|
(13.3
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,791.9
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Time deposits
|
2,579.3
|
|
|
2,891.1
|
|
|
(311.8
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
3,976.5
|
|
|
(1,397.1
|
)
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Brokered deposits
|
2,780.7
|
|
|
2,969.0
|
|
|
(188.3
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
3,909.3
|
|
|
(1,128.6
|
)
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
47,688.4
|
|
|
$
|
47,172.0
|
|
|
$
|
516.5
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
44,665.9
|
|
|
$
|
3,022.5
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
- Total deposits ended the quarter at $47.69 billion, up $516.5 million sequentially.
- Core transaction deposits increased $1.03 billion or 3% sequentially.
- Broad-based growth in DDA, NOW, MMA, and savings accounts supported strategic declines in higher cost deposits.
- Total deposit costs declined 3 bps sequentially to 0.13%.
|
Income Statement Summary**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
Linked
|
|
Linked
|
|
3Q20
|
|
Year/Year
|
|
Year/Year
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
384,917
|
|
|
$
|
381,860
|
|
|
$
|
3,057
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
376,990
|
|
|
$
|
7,927
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Non-interest revenue
|
114,955
|
|
|
107,087
|
|
|
7,868
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
114,411
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
267,032
|
|
|
270,531
|
|
|
(3,499
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
316,655
|
|
|
(49,623
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|
(7,868
|
)
|
|
(24,598
|
)
|
|
16,730
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
43,383
|
|
|
(51,251
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
Income before taxes
|
$
|
240,708
|
|
|
$
|
243,014
|
|
|
$
|
(2,306
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
$
|
131,363
|
|
|
$
|
109,345
|
|
|
83
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
53,935
|
|
|
56,814
|
|
|
(2,879
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
39,789
|
|
|
14,146
|
|
|
36
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
8,291
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
178,482
|
|
|
$
|
177,909
|
|
|
$
|
573
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
83,283
|
|
|
$
|
95,199
|
|
|
114
|
%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
147,701
|
|
|
149,747
|
|
|
(2,046
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
147,976
|
|
|
(275
|
)
|
|
—
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
116
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.89
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
35
|
|
** Amounts may not total due to rounding
Core Performance
- Net interest income of $384.9 million increased $3.1 million sequentially as asset growth and reduced deposit costs more than offset continued fixed-rate repricing and the slight reduction in
LIBOR.
- Net PPP fee accretion of $21.3 million, up $0.9 million sequentially.
- Net interest margin was 3.01%, down 1 bp sequentially.
- Non-interest revenue increased $7.9 million, or 7% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $8.1 million, or 8% sequentially, and decreased $0.8 million, or 1% compared to prior
year.
- Broad-based growth including $4.8 million in capital markets income helped offset normalization of net mortgage revenue, which declined $2.7 million sequentially.
- Non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million, or 1% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million sequentially.
- Declines in third-party processing and other services of $5.0 million offset an increase in additional project spend that contributed to the $1.7 million increase in net occupancy, equipment, and software expense.
- Pre-provision net revenue of $232.8 million increased $14.4 million sequentially as total revenue increased $10.9 million and non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million.
- Reversal of provision for credit losses of $7.9 million from the provision expense associated with strong loan growth being more than offset by a reduction in life of loan loss estimates; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.40%, or 1.42% excluding PPP loans.
- Tax expense was $53.9 million, a decrease of $2.9 million sequentially due to lower taxable income and favorable changes in discrete items.
- Year-to-date effective tax rate of 22.21%.
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q21
|
|
|
2Q21
|
|
3Q20
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio
|
9.63
|
%
|
*
|
9.75
|
%
|
|
9.30
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.83
|
|
*
|
11.00
|
|
|
10.57
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
12.96
|
|
*
|
13.25
|
|
|
13.16
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.82
|
|
*
|
8.72
|
|
|
8.48
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
7.68
|
|
|
7.73
|
|
|
7.67
|
|
* Ratios are preliminary.
Capital
- Preliminary CET1 ratio declined 12 bps during the quarter to 9.63% as strong core performance helped offset the impact of asset growth and $74.6 million in share repurchases at an average price of $42.00.
- Total risk-based capital ratio of 12.96% declined 29 bps from the prior quarter following a reduction in the Allowance for Credit Losses.
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on October 19, 2021. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous Internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $56 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 283 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus’ use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus’ future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus’ management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus’ ability to control or predict.
These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus’ management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and in Synovus’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue; adjusted non-interest expense; total adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; pre-provision net revenue; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total TE revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; income before income taxes; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Total adjusted revenue and adjusted non-interest revenue are measures used by management to evaluate total TE revenue and non-interest revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), gain on sale and changes in the fair value of private equity investments, net, and fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Pre-provision net revenue is used by management to evaluate income before income taxes exclusive of (reversal of) provision for credit losses. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
3Q20
|
Adjusted non-interest revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest revenue
|
$
|
114,955
|
|
|
$
|
107,087
|
|
|
$
|
114,411
|
|
Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
(962
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Add/subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
|
97
|
|
|
(1,126
|
)
|
|
(796
|
)
|
Adjusted non-interest revenue
|
$
|
114,090
|
|
|
$
|
105,961
|
|
|
$
|
114,905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$
|
267,032
|
|
|
$
|
270,531
|
|
|
$
|
316,655
|
|
Add/subtract: Earnout liability adjustment
|
243
|
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Subtract: Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(44,877
|
)
|
Subtract: Restructuring charges
|
(319
|
)
|
|
(415
|
)
|
|
(2,882
|
)
|
Subtract: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
Add/subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
|
97
|
|
|
(1,126
|
)
|
|
(796
|
)
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$
|
267,053
|
|
|
$
|
268,240
|
|
|
$
|
267,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
3Q20
|
Total adjusted revenue and adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$
|
267,053
|
|
|
$
|
268,240
|
|
|
$
|
267,946
|
|
Subtract: Amortization of intangibles
|
(2,379
|
)
|
|
(2,379
|
)
|
|
(2,640
|
)
|
Adjusted tangible non-interest expense
|
$
|
264,674
|
|
|
$
|
265,861
|
|
|
$
|
265,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
384,917
|
|
|
$
|
381,860
|
|
|
$
|
376,990
|
|
Add: Tax equivalent adjustment
|
736
|
|
|
791
|
|
|
956
|
|
Add: Total non-interest revenue
|
114,955
|
|
|
107,087
|
|
|
114,411
|
|
Total TE revenue
|
500,608
|
|
|
489,738
|
|
|
492,357
|
|
Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
(962
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Add/subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
|
97
|
|
|
(1,126
|
)
|
|
(796
|
)
|
Total adjusted revenue
|
$
|
499,743
|
|
|
$
|
488,612
|
|
|
$
|
492,851
|
|
Efficiency ratio-TE
|
53.34
|
%
|
|
55.24
|
%
|
|
64.31
|
%
|
Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
|
52.96
|
|
|
54.41
|
|
|
53.83
|
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
384,917
|
|
|
$
|
381,860
|
|
|
$
|
376,990
|
|
Add: Total non-interest revenue
|
114,955
|
|
|
107,087
|
|
|
114,411
|
|
Subtract: Total non-interest expense
|
267,032
|
|
|
270,531
|
|
|
316,655
|
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
$
|
232,840
|
|
|
$
|
218,416
|
|
|
$
|
174,746
|
|Adjusted return on average assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
186,773
|
|
|
$
|
186,200
|
|
|
$
|
91,574
|
|
Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustment
|
(243
|
)
|
|
750
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
44,877
|
|
Add: Restructuring charges
|
319
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
2,882
|
|
Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
154
|
|
Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
(962
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|
164
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(1,122
|
)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
186,051
|
|
|
$
|
187,260
|
|
|
$
|
139,655
|
|
Net income annualized
|
$
|
741,002
|
|
|
$
|
746,846
|
|
|
$
|
364,305
|
|
Adjusted net income annualized
|
$
|
738,137
|
|
|
$
|
751,098
|
|
|
$
|
555,584
|
|
Total average assets
|
$
|
55,326,260
|
|
|
$
|
55,017,771
|
|
|
$
|
53,138,334
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.33
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
178,482
|
|
|
$
|
177,909
|
|
|
$
|
83,283
|
|
Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustment
|
(243
|
)
|
|
750
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Goodwill Impairment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
44,877
|
|
Add: Restructuring charges
|
319
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
2,882
|
|
Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
154
|
|
Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
(962
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|
164
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(1,122
|
)
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
177,760
|
|
|
$
|
178,969
|
|
|
$
|
131,364
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
147,701
|
|
|
149,747
|
|
|
147,976
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
0.89
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
|
3Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
178,482
|
|
|
$
|
177,909
|
|
|
$
|
83,283
|
|
Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustment
|
(243
|
)
|
|
750
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
44,877
|
|
Add: Restructuring charges
|
319
|
|
|
415
|
|
|
2,882
|
|
Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
154
|
|
Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
|
(962
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,550
|
|
Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|
164
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(1,122
|
)
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
177,760
|
|
|
$
|
178,969
|
|
|
$
|
131,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized
|
$
|
705,243
|
|
|
$
|
717,843
|
|
|
$
|
522,600
|
|
Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax
|
7,050
|
|
|
7,128
|
|
|
7,782
|
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
|
$
|
712,293
|
|
|
$
|
724,971
|
|
|
$
|
530,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders annualized
|
$
|
708,108
|
|
|
$
|
713,591
|
|
|
$
|
331,322
|
|
Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax
|
7,050
|
|
|
7,128
|
|
|
7,782
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
|
$
|
715,158
|
|
|
$
|
720,719
|
|
|
$
|
339,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock
|
$
|
4,734,754
|
|
|
$
|
4,632,568
|
|
|
$
|
4,553,159
|
|
Subtract: Goodwill
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
(497,267
|
)
|
Subtract: Other intangible assets, net
|
(39,109
|
)
|
|
(41,399
|
)
|
|
(49,075
|
)
|
Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock
|
$
|
4,243,255
|
|
|
$
|
4,138,779
|
|
|
$
|
4,006,817
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
14.96
|
%
|
|
15.40
|
%
|
|
7.28
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity
|
14.90
|
|
|
15.50
|
|
|
11.48
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
16.85
|
|
|
17.41
|
|
|
8.46
|
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
16.79
|
|
|
17.52
|
|
|
13.24
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
55,509,129
|
|
|
$
|
54,938,659
|
|
|
$
|
53,040,538
|
|
Subtract: Goodwill
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
Subtract: Other intangible assets, net
|
(37,975
|
)
|
|
(40,354
|
)
|
|
(47,752
|
)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
55,018,764
|
|
|
$
|
54,445,915
|
|
|
$
|
52,540,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
5,252,802
|
|
|
$
|
5,237,714
|
|
|
$
|
5,064,542
|
|
Subtract: Goodwill
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
|
(452,390
|
)
|
Subtract: Other intangible assets, net
|
(37,975
|
)
|
|
(40,354
|
)
|
|
(47,752
|
)
|
Subtract: Preferred Stock, no par value
|
(537,145
|
)
|
|
(537,145
|
)
|
|
(537,145
|
)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
|
4,225,292
|
|
|
$
|
4,207,825
|
|
|
$
|
4,027,255
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio
|
9.46
|
%
|
|
9.53
|
%
|
|
9.55
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
7.68
|
|
|
7.73
|
|
|
7.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 25.3% for 2021 and 25.9% for 2020 was applied.
|
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
'21 vs '20
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
1,235,064
|
|
|
$
|
1,371,016
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
94,430
|
|
|
244,200
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
1,140,634
|
|
|
1,126,816
|
|
|
1
|
|
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|
(51,041
|
)
|
|
343,956
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
1,191,675
|
|
|
782,860
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
64,089
|
|
|
54,069
|
|
|
19
|
|
Fiduciary and asset management fees
|
56,545
|
|
|
46,009
|
|
|
23
|
|
Card fees
|
38,538
|
|
|
30,959
|
|
|
24
|
|
Brokerage revenue
|
41,644
|
|
|
32,987
|
|
|
26
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
47,312
|
|
|
66,987
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Capital markets income
|
18,929
|
|
|
22,984
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
22,851
|
|
|
21,572
|
|
|
6
|
|
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
|
(1,028
|
)
|
|
76,594
|
|
|
nm
|
|
Other non-interest revenue
|
44,117
|
|
|
39,591
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest revenue
|
332,997
|
|
|
391,752
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and other personnel expense
|
482,408
|
|
|
464,268
|
|
|
4
|
|
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
|
126,442
|
|
|
125,475
|
|
|
1
|
|
Third-party processing and other services
|
63,897
|
|
|
67,193
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Professional fees
|
23,771
|
|
|
39,358
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
|
16,338
|
|
|
18,922
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Other operating expenses
|
91,841
|
|
|
161,860
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
804,697
|
|
|
877,076
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
719,975
|
|
|
297,536
|
|
|
142
|
|
Income tax expense
|
159,910
|
|
|
74,250
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
560,065
|
|
|
223,286
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
24,872
|
|
|
24,872
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
535,193
|
|
|
$
|
198,414
|
|
|
170
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share, basic
|
$
|
3.63
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
169
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share, diluted
|
3.59
|
|
|
1.34
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.99
|
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets *
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
79
|
bps
|
Return on average common equity *
|
15.37
|
|
|
5.87
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
147,622
|
|
|
147,304
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
149,069
|
|
|
148,037
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nm - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
bps - basis points
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - ratios are annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
'21 vs '20
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
412,504
|
|
|
412,743
|
|
|
409,817
|
|
|
433,479
|
|
435,550
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
27,587
|
|
|
30,883
|
|
|
35,960
|
|
|
47,547
|
|
|
58,560
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
384,917
|
|
|
381,860
|
|
|
373,857
|
|
|
385,932
|
|
|
376,990
|
|
|
2
|
|
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|
(7,868
|
)
|
|
(24,598
|
)
|
|
(18,575
|
)
|
|
11,066
|
|
|
43,383
|
|
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
392,785
|
|
|
406,458
|
|
|
392,432
|
|
|
374,866
|
|
|
333,607
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
22,641
|
|
|
21,414
|
|
|
20,033
|
|
|
19,063
|
|
|
17,813
|
|
|
27
|
|
Fiduciary and asset management fees
|
19,786
|
|
|
18,805
|
|
|
17,954
|
|
|
17,242
|
|
|
15,885
|
|
|
25
|
|
Card fees
|
13,238
|
|
|
13,304
|
|
|
11,996
|
|
|
11,743
|
|
|
10,823
|
|
|
22
|
|
Brokerage revenue
|
14,745
|
|
|
13,926
|
|
|
12,974
|
|
|
11,794
|
|
|
10,604
|
|
|
39
|
|
Mortgage banking income
|
11,155
|
|
|
13,842
|
|
|
22,315
|
|
|
24,426
|
|
|
31,229
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Capital markets income
|
8,089
|
|
|
3,335
|
|
|
7,505
|
|
|
4,352
|
|
|
5,690
|
|
|
42
|
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
6,820
|
|
|
7,188
|
|
|
8,843
|
|
|
9,725
|
|
|
7,778
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
962
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,990
|
)
|
|
2,337
|
|
|
(1,550
|
)
|
|
nm
|
|
Other non-interest revenue
|
17,519
|
|
|
15,273
|
|
|
11,326
|
|
|
14,079
|
|
|
16,139
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest revenue
|
114,955
|
|
|
107,087
|
|
|
110,956
|
|
|
114,761
|
|
|
114,411
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and other personnel expense
|
160,364
|
|
|
160,567
|
|
|
161,477
|
|
|
153,946
|
|
|
154,994
|
|
|
3
|
|
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
|
43,483
|
|
|
41,825
|
|
|
41,134
|
|
|
44,183
|
|
|
41,554
|
|
|
5
|
|
Third-party processing and other services
|
19,446
|
|
|
24,419
|
|
|
20,032
|
|
|
20,799
|
|
|
21,827
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Professional fees
|
6,739
|
|
|
7,947
|
|
|
9,084
|
|
|
17,541
|
|
|
13,377
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
|
5,212
|
|
|
5,547
|
|
|
5,579
|
|
|
6,288
|
|
|
6,793
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
Other operating expenses
|
31,788
|
|
|
30,226
|
|
|
29,828
|
|
|
59,741
|
|
|
78,110
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
267,032
|
|
|
270,531
|
|
|
267,134
|
|
|
302,498
|
|
|
316,655
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
240,708
|
|
|
243,014
|
|
|
236,254
|
|
|
187,129
|
|
|
131,363
|
|
|
83
|
|
Income tax expense
|
53,935
|
|
|
56,814
|
|
|
49,161
|
|
|
36,720
|
|
|
39,789
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
186,773
|
|
|
186,200
|
|
|
187,093
|
|
|
150,409
|
|
|
91,574
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
8,291
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
8,291
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
178,482
|
|
|
177,909
|
|
|
178,802
|
|
|
142,118
|
|
|
83,283
|
|
|
114
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share, basic
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
114
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share, diluted
|
1.21
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.33
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets *
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
1.36
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
0.69
|
|
|
65
|
bps
|
Return on average common equity *
|
14.96
|
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
15.77
|
|
|
12.31
|
|
|
7.28
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
146,308
|
|
|
148,113
|
|
|
148,467
|
|
|
147,744
|
|
|
147,314
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
147,701
|
|
|
149,747
|
|
|
149,780
|
|
|
148,725
|
|
|
147,976
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nm - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bps - basis points
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - ratios are annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
483,035
|
|
|
$
|
531,579
|
|
|
$
|
578,026
|
|
Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank
|
|
2,103,497
|
|
|
3,586,565
|
|
|
1,266,313
|
|
Interest earning deposits with banks
|
|
23,261
|
|
|
20,944
|
|
|
20,929
|
|
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|
|
77,627
|
|
|
113,829
|
|
|
120,095
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
2,687,420
|
|
|
4,252,917
|
|
|
1,985,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
10,481,071
|
|
|
7,962,438
|
|
|
7,566,525
|
|
Loans held for sale ($152,258, $216,647, and $285,899 measured at fair value, respectively)
|
|
550,948
|
|
|
760,123
|
|
|
745,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
|
38,341,030
|
|
|
38,252,984
|
|
|
39,549,847
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(492,243
|
)
|
|
(605,736
|
)
|
|
(603,800
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
37,848,787
|
|
|
37,647,248
|
|
|
38,946,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
|
1,065,256
|
|
|
1,049,373
|
|
|
1,044,046
|
|
Premises, equipment, and software, net
|
|
441,605
|
|
|
463,959
|
|
|
471,208
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
452,390
|
|
|
452,390
|
|
|
452,390
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
37,975
|
|
|
45,112
|
|
|
47,752
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,943,677
|
|
|
1,760,599
|
|
|
1,782,047
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
55,509,129
|
|
|
$
|
54,394,159
|
|
|
$
|
53,040,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
15,787,882
|
|
|
$
|
13,477,854
|
|
|
$
|
13,075,081
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
31,900,537
|
|
|
33,213,717
|
|
|
31,590,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
47,688,419
|
|
|
46,691,571
|
|
|
44,665,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
262,548
|
|
|
227,922
|
|
|
202,344
|
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,717
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,203,761
|
|
|
1,202,494
|
|
|
1,628,385
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,101,599
|
|
|
1,103,121
|
|
|
1,079,363
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
50,256,327
|
|
|
49,232,825
|
|
|
47,975,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000
|
|
537,145
|
|
|
537,145
|
|
|
537,145
|
|
Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 169,170,589, 168,132,522, and 167,410,950; outstanding 145,483,994, 148,039,495, and 147,317,923
|
|
169,171
|
|
|
168,133
|
|
|
167,411
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
3,883,289
|
|
|
3,851,208
|
|
|
3,832,142
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost – 23,686,595, 20,093,027, and 20,093,027 shares
|
|
(898,707
|
)
|
|
(731,806
|
)
|
|
(731,806
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net
|
|
(5,462
|
)
|
|
158,635
|
|
|
174,914
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,567,366
|
|
|
1,178,019
|
|
|
1,084,736
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
5,252,802
|
|
|
5,161,334
|
|
|
5,064,542
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
55,509,129
|
|
|
$
|
54,394,159
|
|
|
$
|
53,040,538
|
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Interest Earning Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities (2) (4)
|
|
$
|
9,876,651
|
|
9,184,691
|
|
8,437,563
|
|
|
7,493,822
|
|
7,227,400
|
|
Yield
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.45
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
2.39
|
|
Trading account assets (5)
|
|
$
|
5,192
|
|
2,831
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
8,496
|
|
5,391
|
|
Yield
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.15
|
|
2.81
|
|
|
1.03
|
|
1.69
|
|
Commercial loans (3) (4)
|
|
$
|
28,891,164
|
|
29,849,029
|
|
29,844,491
|
|
|
30,363,102
|
|
30,730,135
|
|
Yield
|
|
3.91
|
%
|
3.86
|
|
3.95
|
|
|
3.96
|
|
3.80
|
|
Consumer loans (3)
|
|
$
|
8,642,969
|
|
8,647,448
|
|
8,367,776
|
|
|
8,521,449
|
|
9,032,437
|
|
Yield
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
3.94
|
|
3.98
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
4.08
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
$
|
(514,828
|
)
|
(561,242
|
)
|
(599,872
|
)
|
|
(595,547
|
)
|
(591,098
|
)
|
Loans, net (3)
|
|
$
|
37,019,305
|
|
37,935,235
|
|
37,612,395
|
|
|
38,289,004
|
|
39,171,474
|
|
Yield
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
3.93
|
|
4.02
|
|
|
4.03
|
|
3.92
|
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
196,032
|
|
242,940
|
|
246,962
|
|
|
309,278
|
|
244,952
|
|
Yield
|
|
2.88
|
%
|
3.06
|
|
2.68
|
|
|
2.74
|
|
2.92
|
|
Other loans held for sale
|
|
$
|
527,736
|
|
615,301
|
|
660,753
|
|
|
544,301
|
|
493,940
|
|
Yield
|
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.05
|
|
2.91
|
|
|
2.81
|
|
3.61
|
|
Federal funds sold, due from Federal Reserve Bank, and other short-term investments
|
|
$
|
3,271,501
|
|
2,705,819
|
|
2,838,063
|
|
|
2,716,645
|
|
1,265,880
|
|
Yield
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.11
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.11
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock (5)
|
|
$
|
159,741
|
|
159,340
|
|
157,657
|
|
|
162,537
|
|
200,923
|
|
Yield
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
2.01
|
|
1.69
|
|
|
2.64
|
|
2.73
|
|
Total interest earning assets
|
|
$
|
51,056,158
|
|
50,846,157
|
|
49,956,456
|
|
|
49,524,083
|
|
48,609,960
|
|
Yield
|
|
3.22
|
%
|
3.26
|
|
3.32
|
|
|
3.49
|
|
3.58
|
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
8,463,325
|
|
8,601,262
|
|
8,570,753
|
|
|
8,531,415
|
|
7,789,095
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.11
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
0.19
|
|
Money Market accounts
|
|
$
|
15,597,723
|
|
15,476,262
|
|
15,348,916
|
|
|
14,411,860
|
|
13,272,972
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.19
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.36
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
$
|
1,377,089
|
|
1,333,297
|
|
1,219,288
|
|
|
1,147,667
|
|
1,114,956
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.02
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.02
|
|
Time deposits under $100,000
|
|
$
|
993,284
|
|
1,077,931
|
|
1,161,306
|
|
|
1,239,592
|
|
1,379,923
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.41
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
1.03
|
|
Time deposits over $100,000
|
|
$
|
2,430,744
|
|
2,714,451
|
|
2,993,996
|
|
|
3,302,959
|
|
3,863,821
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.56
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
1.03
|
|
1.44
|
|
Other brokered deposits
|
|
$
|
1,862,346
|
|
1,901,097
|
|
1,950,582
|
|
|
1,978,393
|
|
1,912,114
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.19
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.23
|
|
Brokered time deposits
|
|
$
|
996,777
|
|
1,156,510
|
|
1,418,751
|
|
|
1,795,982
|
|
2,232,940
|
|
Rate
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.35
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
1.60
|
|
1.59
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$
|
31,721,288
|
|
32,260,810
|
|
32,663,592
|
|
|
32,407,868
|
|
31,565,821
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.24
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.54
|
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
|
$
|
202,525
|
|
204,053
|
|
209,448
|
|
|
174,316
|
|
180,342
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
0.07
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.09
|
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
46,739
|
|
Rate
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
1.12
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
$
|
1,203,500
|
|
1,203,038
|
|
1,202,613
|
|
|
1,552,791
|
|
2,234,665
|
|
Rate
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
3.82
|
|
3.63
|
|
|
3.96
|
|
2.71
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
33,127,313
|
|
33,667,901
|
|
34,075,653
|
|
|
34,134,975
|
|
34,027,567
|
|
Rate
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.36
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.68
|
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
15,755,929
|
|
15,088,836
|
|
13,791,286
|
|
|
13,566,112
|
|
12,773,676
|
|
Cost of funds
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.25
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.50
|
|
Effective cost of funds(6)
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.24
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
0.48
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.01
|
%
|
3.02
|
|
3.04
|
|
|
3.12
|
|
3.10
|
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment (4)
|
|
$
|
736
|
|
791
|
|
774
|
|
|
821
|
|
956
|
|
(1) Yields and rates are annualized.
|
(2) Excludes net unrealized gains and losses.
|
(3) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. Non-performing loans are included.
|
(4) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis.
|
(5) Included as a component of other assets on the consolidated balance sheet.
|
(6) Includes the impact of non-interest-bearing capital funding sources.
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
Linked Quarter
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
Year/Year
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
% Change
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
% Change
|
Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural
|
|
$
|
11,771,037
|
|
$
|
12,085,534
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
$
|
12,931,095
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
Owner-Occupied
|
|
7,163,751
|
|
7,064,599
|
|
1
|
|
|
7,192,543
|
|
—
|
|
Total Commercial & Industrial
|
|
18,934,788
|
|
19,150,133
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
20,123,638
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Multi-Family
|
|
2,197,139
|
|
2,086,641
|
|
5
|
|
|
2,359,112
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Hotels
|
|
1,441,414
|
|
1,411,443
|
|
2
|
|
|
1,407,238
|
|
2
|
|
Office Buildings
|
|
2,341,316
|
|
2,340,378
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,260,240
|
|
4
|
|
Shopping Centers
|
|
1,570,020
|
|
1,645,275
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
1,736,210
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Warehouses
|
|
687,496
|
|
657,699
|
|
5
|
|
|
728,446
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Other Investment Property
|
|
1,211,078
|
|
1,076,577
|
|
12
|
|
|
942,962
|
|
28
|
|
Total Investment Properties
|
|
9,448,463
|
|
9,218,013
|
|
2
|
|
|
9,434,208
|
|
—
|
|
1-4 Family Construction
|
|
191,906
|
|
174,009
|
|
10
|
|
|
180,277
|
|
6
|
|
1-4 Family Investment Mortgage
|
|
421,968
|
|
462,335
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
474,473
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Total 1-4 Family Properties
|
|
613,874
|
|
636,344
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
654,750
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Commercial Development
|
|
103,512
|
|
120,683
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
111,403
|
|
(7
|
)
|
Residential Development
|
|
186,033
|
|
164,950
|
|
13
|
|
|
259,617
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Land Acquisition
|
|
188,378
|
|
221,061
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
276,085
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Land and Development
|
|
477,923
|
|
506,694
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
647,105
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Total Commercial Real Estate
|
|
10,540,260
|
|
10,361,051
|
|
2
|
|
|
10,736,063
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Consumer Mortgages
|
|
5,108,499
|
|
5,200,762
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
5,664,686
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Home Equity Lines
|
|
1,308,254
|
|
1,358,211
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
1,629,482
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Credit Cards
|
|
293,026
|
|
285,508
|
|
3
|
|
|
264,829
|
|
11
|
|
Other Consumer Loans
|
|
2,156,203
|
|
1,880,353
|
|
15
|
|
|
1,131,149
|
|
91
|
|
Total Consumer
|
|
8,865,982
|
|
8,724,834
|
|
2
|
|
|
8,690,146
|
|
2
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
38,341,030
|
|
$
|
38,236,018
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
39,549,847
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Total
|
|
Total
|
|
Linked Quarter
|
|
Total
|
|
Year/Year
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
% Change
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
% Change
|
Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural
|
|
$
|
77,349
|
|
$
|
70,943
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
$
|
95,365
|
|
(19
|
)%
|
Owner-Occupied
|
|
13,134
|
|
13,155
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,261
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Total Commercial & Industrial
|
|
90,483
|
|
84,098
|
|
8
|
|
|
115,626
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Multi-Family
|
|
2,396
|
|
2,407
|
|
—
|
|
|
157
|
|
nm
|
|
Office Buildings
|
|
2,488
|
|
1,618
|
|
54
|
|
|
27,608
|
|
(91
|
)
|
Shopping Centers
|
|
932
|
|
124
|
|
652
|
|
|
257
|
|
263
|
|
Warehouses
|
|
302
|
|
218
|
|
39
|
|
|
—
|
|
nm
|
|
Other Investment Property
|
|
624
|
|
407
|
|
53
|
|
|
238
|
|
162
|
|
Total Investment Properties
|
|
6,742
|
|
4,774
|
|
41
|
|
|
28,260
|
|
(76
|
)
|
1-4 Family Construction
|
|
522
|
|
548
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
1,556
|
|
(66
|
)
|
1-4 Family Investment Mortgage
|
|
2,364
|
|
1,927
|
|
23
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
30
|
|
Total 1-4 Family Properties
|
|
2,886
|
|
2,475
|
|
17
|
|
|
3,371
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Commercial Development
|
|
463
|
|
560
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
833
|
|
(44
|
)
|
Residential Development
|
|
449
|
|
451
|
|
—
|
|
|
648
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Land Acquisition
|
|
1,024
|
|
1,029
|
|
—
|
|
|
910
|
|
13
|
|
Land and Development
|
|
1,936
|
|
2,040
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
2,391
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Total Commercial Real Estate
|
|
11,564
|
|
9,289
|
|
24
|
|
|
34,022
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Consumer Mortgages
|
|
37,541
|
|
51,376
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
7,433
|
|
405
|
|
Home Equity Lines
|
|
8,688
|
|
8,938
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
10,297
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Other Consumer Loans
|
|
7,189
|
|
7,327
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
1,459
|
|
393
|
|
Total Consumer
|
|
53,418
|
|
67,641
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
19,189
|
|
178
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
155,465
|
|
$
|
161,028
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
$
|
168,837
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
Synovus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Third
|
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
'21 vs '20
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing Loans (NPLs)
|
|
$
|
155,465
|
|
|
161,028
|
|
155,169
|
|
151,079
|
|
168,837
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
Impaired Loans Held for Sale
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
23,590
|
|
23,590
|
|
—
|
|
nm
|
|
Other Real Estate and Other Assets
|
|
16,883
|
|
|
16,806
|
|
16,849
|
|
17,394
|
|
23,280
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing Assets (NPAs)
|
|
172,348
|
|
|
177,834
|
|
195,608
|
|
192,063
|
|
192,117
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL)
|
|
492,243
|
|
|
516,708
|
|
563,214
|
|
605,736
|
|
603,800
|
|
(18
|
)
|
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
42,971
|
|
|
46,890
|
|
51,528
|
|
47,785
|
|
60,794
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
|
|
535,214
|
|
|
563,598
|
|
614,742
|
|
653,521
|
|
664,594
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs - Quarter
|
|
20,516
|
|
|
26,547
|
|
20,204
|
|
22,139
|
|
28,466
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs - YTD
|
|
67,266
|
|
|
46,750
|
|
20,204
|
|
94,712
|
|
72,573
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1)
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1)
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
NPLs / Loans
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.39
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.50
|
|
0.50
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
ACL/Loans
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
1.47
|
|
1.58
|
|
1.71
|
|
1.68
|
|
|
ALL/Loans
|
|
1.28
|
|
|
1.35
|
|
1.45
|
|
1.58
|
|
1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL/NPLs
|
|
344.27
|
|
|
350.00
|
|
396.18
|
|
432.57
|
|
393.63
|
|
|
ALL/NPLs
|
|
316.63
|
|
|
320.88
|
|
362.97
|
|
400.94
|
|
357.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing
|
|
$
|
5,960
|
|
|
4,415
|
|
3,804
|
|
4,117
|
|
7,512
|
|
(21
|
)
|
As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing
|
|
$
|
60,817
|
|
|
49,321
|
|
45,693
|
|
47,349
|
|
57,316
|
|
6
|
|
As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.12
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accruing Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs)
|
|
$
|
126,055
|
|
|
124,528
|
|
129,776
|
|
134,972
|
|
163,511
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Ratio is annualized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
$
|
4,836,672
|
|
|
4,572,010
|
|
4,450,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Risk-Based Capital
|
|
5,788,290
|
|
|
5,604,230
|
|
5,536,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
9.63
|
%
|
|
9.66
|
|
9.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
|
10.83
|
|
|
10.95
|
|
10.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
|
12.96
|
|
|
13.42
|
|
13.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
8.82
|
|
|
8.50
|
|
8.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity as a Percentage of Total Assets (2)
|
|
8.50
|
|
|
8.51
|
|
8.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (3) (5)
|
|
7.68
|
|
|
7.66
|
|
7.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book Value Per Common Share (4)
|
|
$
|
32.41
|
|
|
31.24
|
|
30.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)
|
|
29.04
|
|
|
27.88
|
|
27.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary.
|
(2) Common equity consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock.
|
(3) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets.
|
(4) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock divided by total common shares outstanding.
|
(5) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this report for applicable reconciliation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005582/en/
