Synovus Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter 2021

Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,482 $ 177,909 $ 83,283 $ 177,760 $ 178,969 $ 131,364 Diluted earnings per share 1.21 1.19 0.56 1.20 1.20 0.89 Total loans 38,341,030 38,236,018 39,549,847 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 47,688,419 47,171,962 44,665,904 N/A N/A N/A Total TE(1) revenue 500,608 489,738 492,357 499,743 488,612 492,851 Return on avg assets 1.34 % 1.36 % 0.69 % 1.33 % 1.37 % 1.05 % Return on avg common equity 14.96 15.40 7.28 14.90 15.50 11.48 Return on avg tangible common equity 16.85 17.41 8.46 16.79 17.52 13.24 Net interest margin 3.01 3.02 3.10 N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio-TE(1) 53.34 55.24 64.31 52.96 54.41 53.83 NCO ratio 0.22 0.28 0.29 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.45 0.46 0.49 N/A N/A N/A (1) Taxable equivalent

“Our third quarter story was shaped by an intense focus on growth, and we are pleased with the results,” said Kevin Blair, Synovus president and CEO. “Loans, excluding PPP, grew $923 million, core transaction deposits were up $1.0 billion, and pre-provision net revenue increased 7 percent versus the second quarter. Our ongoing Synovus Forward initiatives reached a pre-tax run rate benefit of $100 million by quarter end and we are executing on an additional $75 million of benefits to be delivered by the end of 2022. Synovus Forward represents our ongoing innovation and profitable growth mindset, guiding our efforts to deliver sustainable, top quartile financial performance and enabling us to invest in areas with long-term benefit. With these strategic investments, combined with the momentum we are experiencing in our core businesses, our team is confident in our ability to continue to deliver as we build the bank of the future.”

Balance Sheet

Loans* (dollars in millions) 3Q21 2Q21 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 3Q20 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Commercial & industrial $ 18,934.8 $ 19,150.1 $ (215.3 ) (1 )% $ 20,123.6 $ (1,188.9 ) (6 )% Commercial real estate 10,540.3 10,361.1 179.2 2 10,736.1 (195.8 ) (2 ) Consumer 8,866.0 8,724.8 141.1 2 8,690.1 175.8 2 Total loans $ 38,341.0 $ 38,236.0 $ 105.0 — % $ 39,549.8 $ (1,208.9 ) (3 )% *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total loans ended the quarter at $38.34 billion, up $105.0 million sequentially, or $922.7 million excluding PPP loans.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans declined $215.3 million sequentially, led by a decline in PPP loan balances of $817.7 million. C&I loan growth of $602.3 million excluding PPP balance changes despite line utilization remaining near historic lows at 39%.

CRE loans increased $179.2 million, primarily in the income-producing real estate portfolio.

Consumer loans increased $141.1 million sequentially, with growth of $266.5 million in third-party consumer lending offsetting declines in consumer mortgages and HELOCs of $92.3 million and $50.0 million, respectively.

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 3Q21 2Q21 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 3Q20 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 14,832.9 $ 14,342.6 $ 490.3 3 % $ 12,129.8 $ 2,703.2 22 % Interest-bearing DDA 6,056.0 5,839.8 216.2 4 5,291.1 764.8 14 Money market 14,267.4 13,983.1 284.3 2 12,441.3 1,826.1 15 Savings 1,380.4 1,341.5 39.0 3 1,126.0 254.4 23 Public funds 5,791.6 5,804.9 (13.3 ) — 5,791.9 (0.4 ) — Time deposits 2,579.3 2,891.1 (311.8 ) (11 ) 3,976.5 (1,397.1 ) (35 ) Brokered deposits 2,780.7 2,969.0 (188.3 ) (6 ) 3,909.3 (1,128.6 ) (29 ) Total deposits $ 47,688.4 $ 47,172.0 $ 516.5 1 % $ 44,665.9 $ 3,022.5 7 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $47.69 billion, up $516.5 million sequentially.

Core transaction deposits increased $1.03 billion or 3% sequentially. Broad-based growth in DDA, NOW, MMA, and savings accounts supported strategic declines in higher cost deposits.

Total deposit costs declined 3 bps sequentially to 0.13%.

Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 3Q21 2Q21 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 3Q20 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Net interest income $ 384,917 $ 381,860 $ 3,057 1 % $ 376,990 $ 7,927 2 % Non-interest revenue 114,955 107,087 7,868 7 114,411 544 — Non-interest expense 267,032 270,531 (3,499 ) (1 ) 316,655 (49,623 ) (16 ) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (7,868 ) (24,598 ) 16,730 68 43,383 (51,251 ) nm Income before taxes $ 240,708 $ 243,014 $ (2,306 ) (1 )% $ 131,363 $ 109,345 83 % Income tax expense 53,935 56,814 (2,879 ) (5 ) 39,789 14,146 36 Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 — — 8,291 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,482 $ 177,909 $ 573 — % $ 83,283 $ 95,199 114 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 147,701 149,747 (2,046 ) (1 )% 147,976 (275 ) — % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.19 $ 0.02 2 $ 0.56 $ 0.65 116 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.20 1.20 — — 0.89 0.31 35 ** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

Net interest income of $384.9 million increased $3.1 million sequentially as asset growth and reduced deposit costs more than offset continued fixed-rate repricing and the slight reduction in LIBOR. Net PPP fee accretion of $21.3 million, up $0.9 million sequentially. Net interest margin was 3.01%, down 1 bp sequentially.

Non-interest revenue increased $7.9 million, or 7% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest revenue increased $8.1 million, or 8% sequentially, and decreased $0.8 million, or 1% compared to prior year. Broad-based growth including $4.8 million in capital markets income helped offset normalization of net mortgage revenue, which declined $2.7 million sequentially.

Non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million, or 1% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million sequentially. Declines in third-party processing and other services of $5.0 million offset an increase in additional project spend that contributed to the $1.7 million increase in net occupancy, equipment, and software expense.

Pre-provision net revenue of $232.8 million increased $14.4 million sequentially as total revenue increased $10.9 million and non-interest expense decreased $3.5 million.

Reversal of provision for credit losses of $7.9 million from the provision expense associated with strong loan growth being more than offset by a reduction in life of loan loss estimates; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.40%, or 1.42% excluding PPP loans.

Tax expense was $53.9 million, a decrease of $2.9 million sequentially due to lower taxable income and favorable changes in discrete items. Year-to-date effective tax rate of 22.21%.



Capital Ratios 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 9.63 % * 9.75 % 9.30 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.83 * 11.00 10.57 Total risk-based capital ratio 12.96 * 13.25 13.16 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.82 * 8.72 8.48 Tangible common equity ratio 7.68 7.73 7.67 * Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

Preliminary CET1 ratio declined 12 bps during the quarter to 9.63% as strong core performance helped offset the impact of asset growth and $74.6 million in share repurchases at an average price of $42.00.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 12.96% declined 29 bps from the prior quarter following a reduction in the Allowance for Credit Losses.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on October 19, 2021. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous Internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $56 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 283 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus’ use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus’ future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus’ management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus’ ability to control or predict.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus’ management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and in Synovus’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue; adjusted non-interest expense; total adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; pre-provision net revenue; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total TE revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; income before income taxes; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Total adjusted revenue and adjusted non-interest revenue are measures used by management to evaluate total TE revenue and non-interest revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), gain on sale and changes in the fair value of private equity investments, net, and fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Pre-provision net revenue is used by management to evaluate income before income taxes exclusive of (reversal of) provision for credit losses. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ 114,955 $ 107,087 $ 114,411 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (962 ) — 1,550 Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments — — (260 ) Add/subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation 97 (1,126 ) (796 ) Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 114,090 $ 105,961 $ 114,905 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 267,032 $ 270,531 $ 316,655 Add/subtract: Earnout liability adjustment 243 (750 ) — Subtract: Goodwill impairment — — (44,877 ) Subtract: Restructuring charges (319 ) (415 ) (2,882 ) Subtract: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net — — (154 ) Add/subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation 97 (1,126 ) (796 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 267,053 $ 268,240 $ 267,946 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Total adjusted revenue and adjusted tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 267,053 $ 268,240 $ 267,946 Subtract: Amortization of intangibles (2,379 ) (2,379 ) (2,640 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 264,674 $ 265,861 $ 265,306 Net interest income $ 384,917 $ 381,860 $ 376,990 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 736 791 956 Add: Total non-interest revenue 114,955 107,087 114,411 Total TE revenue 500,608 489,738 492,357 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (962 ) — 1,550 Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments — — (260 ) Add/subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation 97 (1,126 ) (796 ) Total adjusted revenue $ 499,743 $ 488,612 $ 492,851 Efficiency ratio-TE 53.34 % 55.24 % 64.31 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 52.96 54.41 53.83

Pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 384,917 $ 381,860 $ 376,990 Add: Total non-interest revenue 114,955 107,087 114,411 Subtract: Total non-interest expense 267,032 270,531 316,655 Pre-provision net revenue $ 232,840 $ 218,416 $ 174,746

Adjusted return on average assets Net income $ 186,773 $ 186,200 $ 91,574 Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustment (243 ) 750 — Add: Goodwill impairment — — 44,877 Add: Restructuring charges 319 415 2,882 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net — — 154 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (962 ) — 1,550 Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments — — (260 ) Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1) 164 (105 ) (1,122 ) Adjusted net income $ 186,051 $ 187,260 $ 139,655 Net income annualized $ 741,002 $ 746,846 $ 364,305 Adjusted net income annualized $ 738,137 $ 751,098 $ 555,584 Total average assets $ 55,326,260 $ 55,017,771 $ 53,138,334 Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.36 % 0.69 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.33 1.37 1.05 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,482 $ 177,909 $ 83,283 Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustment (243 ) 750 — Add: Goodwill Impairment — — 44,877 Add: Restructuring charges 319 415 2,882 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net — — 154 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (962 ) — 1,550 Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments — — (260 ) Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1) 164 (105 ) (1,122 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 177,760 $ 178,969 $ 131,364 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 147,701 149,747 147,976 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 1.19 $ 0.56 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.20 1.20 0.89

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,482 $ 177,909 $ 83,283 Subtract/add: Earnout liability adjustment (243 ) 750 — Add: Goodwill impairment — — 44,877 Add: Restructuring charges 319 415 2,882 Add: Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net — — 154 Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net (962 ) — 1,550 Subtract: Fair value increase of private equity investments — — (260 ) Add/subtract: Tax effect of adjustments (1) 164 (105 ) (1,122 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 177,760 $ 178,969 $ 131,364 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 705,243 $ 717,843 $ 522,600 Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax 7,050 7,128 7,782 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 712,293 $ 724,971 $ 530,382 Net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 708,108 $ 713,591 $ 331,322 Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax 7,050 7,128 7,782 Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 715,158 $ 720,719 $ 339,104 Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,734,754 $ 4,632,568 $ 4,553,159 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (497,267 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (39,109 ) (41,399 ) (49,075 ) Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,243,255 $ 4,138,779 $ 4,006,817 Return on average common equity 14.96 % 15.40 % 7.28 % Adjusted return on average common equity 14.90 15.50 11.48 Return on average tangible common equity 16.85 17.41 8.46 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.79 17.52 13.24

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 55,509,129 $ 54,938,659 $ 53,040,538 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (37,975 ) (40,354 ) (47,752 ) Tangible assets $ 55,018,764 $ 54,445,915 $ 52,540,396 Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,252,802 $ 5,237,714 $ 5,064,542 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (452,390 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (37,975 ) (40,354 ) (47,752 ) Subtract: Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) Tangible common equity $ 4,225,292 $ 4,207,825 $ 4,027,255 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.46 % 9.53 % 9.55 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.68 7.73 7.67 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 25.3% for 2021 and 25.9% for 2020 was applied.

INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended 2021 2020 '21 vs '20 % Change Interest income $ 1,235,064 $ 1,371,016 (10 )% Interest expense 94,430 244,200 (61 ) Net interest income 1,140,634 1,126,816 1 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (51,041 ) 343,956 nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,191,675 782,860 52 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 64,089 54,069 19 Fiduciary and asset management fees 56,545 46,009 23 Card fees 38,538 30,959 24 Brokerage revenue 41,644 32,987 26 Mortgage banking income 47,312 66,987 (29 ) Capital markets income 18,929 22,984 (18 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 22,851 21,572 6 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (1,028 ) 76,594 nm Other non-interest revenue 44,117 39,591 11 Total non-interest revenue 332,997 391,752 (15 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 482,408 464,268 4 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 126,442 125,475 1 Third-party processing and other services 63,897 67,193 (5 ) Professional fees 23,771 39,358 (40 ) FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 16,338 18,922 (14 ) Other operating expenses 91,841 161,860 (43 ) Total non-interest expense 804,697 877,076 (8 ) Income before income taxes 719,975 297,536 142 Income tax expense 159,910 74,250 115 Net income 560,065 223,286 151 Less: Preferred stock dividends 24,872 24,872 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 535,193 $ 198,414 170 % Net income per common share, basic $ 3.63 $ 1.35 169 % Net income per common share, diluted 3.59 1.34 168 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.99 0.99 — Return on average assets * 1.37 % 0.58 % 79 bps Return on average common equity * 15.37 5.87 950 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 147,622 147,304 0 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 149,069 148,037 1 nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Third Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter '21 vs '20 % Change Interest income $ 412,504 412,743 409,817 433,479 435,550 (5 )% Interest expense 27,587 30,883 35,960 47,547 58,560 (53 ) Net interest income 384,917 381,860 373,857 385,932 376,990 2 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (7,868 ) (24,598 ) (18,575 ) 11,066 43,383 nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 392,785 406,458 392,432 374,866 333,607 18 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 22,641 21,414 20,033 19,063 17,813 27 Fiduciary and asset management fees 19,786 18,805 17,954 17,242 15,885 25 Card fees 13,238 13,304 11,996 11,743 10,823 22 Brokerage revenue 14,745 13,926 12,974 11,794 10,604 39 Mortgage banking income 11,155 13,842 22,315 24,426 31,229 (64 ) Capital markets income 8,089 3,335 7,505 4,352 5,690 42 Income from bank-owned life insurance 6,820 7,188 8,843 9,725 7,778 (12 ) Investment securities gains (losses), net 962 — (1,990 ) 2,337 (1,550 ) nm Other non-interest revenue 17,519 15,273 11,326 14,079 16,139 9 Total non-interest revenue 114,955 107,087 110,956 114,761 114,411 — Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 160,364 160,567 161,477 153,946 154,994 3 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 43,483 41,825 41,134 44,183 41,554 5 Third-party processing and other services 19,446 24,419 20,032 20,799 21,827 (11 ) Professional fees 6,739 7,947 9,084 17,541 13,377 (50 ) FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 5,212 5,547 5,579 6,288 6,793 (23 ) Other operating expenses 31,788 30,226 29,828 59,741 78,110 (59 ) Total non-interest expense 267,032 270,531 267,134 302,498 316,655 (16 ) Income before income taxes 240,708 243,014 236,254 187,129 131,363 83 Income tax expense 53,935 56,814 49,161 36,720 39,789 36 Net income 186,773 186,200 187,093 150,409 91,574 104 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 178,482 177,909 178,802 142,118 83,283 114 % Net income per common share, basic $ 1.22 1.20 1.20 0.96 0.57 114 % Net income per common share, diluted 1.21 1.19 1.19 0.96 0.56 116 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 — Return on average assets * 1.34 % 1.36 1.40 1.11 0.69 65 bps Return on average common equity * 14.96 15.40 15.77 12.31 7.28 768 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 146,308 148,113 148,467 147,744 147,314 (1 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 147,701 149,747 149,780 148,725 147,976 — nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 483,035 $ 531,579 $ 578,026 Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank 2,103,497 3,586,565 1,266,313 Interest earning deposits with banks 23,261 20,944 20,929 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 77,627 113,829 120,095 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,687,420 4,252,917 1,985,363 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 10,481,071 7,962,438 7,566,525 Loans held for sale ($152,258, $216,647, and $285,899 measured at fair value, respectively) 550,948 760,123 745,160 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 38,341,030 38,252,984 39,549,847 Allowance for loan losses (492,243 ) (605,736 ) (603,800 ) Loans, net 37,848,787 37,647,248 38,946,047 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,065,256 1,049,373 1,044,046 Premises, equipment, and software, net 441,605 463,959 471,208 Goodwill 452,390 452,390 452,390 Other intangible assets, net 37,975 45,112 47,752 Other assets 1,943,677 1,760,599 1,782,047 Total assets $ 55,509,129 $ 54,394,159 $ 53,040,538 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 15,787,882 $ 13,477,854 $ 13,075,081 Interest-bearing deposits 31,900,537 33,213,717 31,590,823 Total deposits 47,688,419 46,691,571 44,665,904 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 262,548 227,922 202,344 Other short-term borrowings — 7,717 400,000 Long-term debt 1,203,761 1,202,494 1,628,385 Other liabilities 1,101,599 1,103,121 1,079,363 Total liabilities 50,256,327 49,232,825 47,975,996 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 169,170,589, 168,132,522, and 167,410,950; outstanding 145,483,994, 148,039,495, and 147,317,923 169,171 168,133 167,411 Additional paid-in capital 3,883,289 3,851,208 3,832,142 Treasury stock, at cost – 23,686,595, 20,093,027, and 20,093,027 shares (898,707 ) (731,806 ) (731,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (5,462 ) 158,635 174,914 Retained earnings 1,567,366 1,178,019 1,084,736 Total shareholders’ equity 5,252,802 5,161,334 5,064,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 55,509,129 $ 54,394,159 $ 53,040,538

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (1) (Unaudited) 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Third Second First Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest Earning Assets Investment securities (2) (4) $ 9,876,651 9,184,691 8,437,563 7,493,822 7,227,400 Yield 1.45 % 1.45 1.40 2.07 2.39 Trading account assets (5) $ 5,192 2,831 3,063 8,496 5,391 Yield 1.15 % 1.15 2.81 1.03 1.69 Commercial loans (3) (4) $ 28,891,164 29,849,029 29,844,491 30,363,102 30,730,135 Yield 3.91 % 3.86 3.95 3.96 3.80 Consumer loans (3) $ 8,642,969 8,647,448 8,367,776 8,521,449 9,032,437 Yield 3.93 % 3.94 3.98 4.00 4.08 Allowance for loan losses $ (514,828 ) (561,242 ) (599,872 ) (595,547 ) (591,098 ) Loans, net (3) $ 37,019,305 37,935,235 37,612,395 38,289,004 39,171,474 Yield 3.97 % 3.93 4.02 4.03 3.92 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 196,032 242,940 246,962 309,278 244,952 Yield 2.88 % 3.06 2.68 2.74 2.92 Other loans held for sale $ 527,736 615,301 660,753 544,301 493,940 Yield 3.06 % 3.05 2.91 2.81 3.61 Federal funds sold, due from Federal Reserve Bank, and other short-term investments $ 3,271,501 2,705,819 2,838,063 2,716,645 1,265,880 Yield 0.15 % 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.11 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock (5) $ 159,741 159,340 157,657 162,537 200,923 Yield 1.26 % 2.01 1.69 2.64 2.73 Total interest earning assets $ 51,056,158 50,846,157 49,956,456 49,524,083 48,609,960 Yield 3.22 % 3.26 3.32 3.49 3.58 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,463,325 8,601,262 8,570,753 8,531,415 7,789,095 Rate 0.10 % 0.11 0.14 0.16 0.19 Money Market accounts $ 15,597,723 15,476,262 15,348,916 14,411,860 13,272,972 Rate 0.15 % 0.19 0.23 0.26 0.36 Savings deposits $ 1,377,089 1,333,297 1,219,288 1,147,667 1,114,956 Rate 0.02 % 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.02 Time deposits under $100,000 $ 993,284 1,077,931 1,161,306 1,239,592 1,379,923 Rate 0.33 % 0.41 0.56 0.74 1.03 Time deposits over $100,000 $ 2,430,744 2,714,451 2,993,996 3,302,959 3,863,821 Rate 0.45 % 0.56 0.74 1.03 1.44 Other brokered deposits $ 1,862,346 1,901,097 1,950,582 1,978,393 1,912,114 Rate 0.21 % 0.19 0.20 0.23 0.23 Brokered time deposits $ 996,777 1,156,510 1,418,751 1,795,982 2,232,940 Rate 1.27 % 1.35 1.50 1.60 1.59 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 31,721,288 32,260,810 32,663,592 32,407,868 31,565,821 Rate 0.20 % 0.24 0.31 0.39 0.54 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements $ 202,525 204,053 209,448 174,316 180,342 Rate 0.07 % 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.09 Other short-term borrowings $ — — — — 46,739 Rate — % — — — 1.12 Long-term debt $ 1,203,500 1,203,038 1,202,613 1,552,791 2,234,665 Rate 3.81 % 3.82 3.63 3.96 2.71 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 33,127,313 33,667,901 34,075,653 34,134,975 34,027,567 Rate 0.33 % 0.36 0.42 0.55 0.68 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 15,755,929 15,088,836 13,791,286 13,566,112 12,773,676 Cost of funds 0.22 % 0.25 0.30 0.40 0.50 Effective cost of funds(6) 0.21 % 0.24 0.28 0.37 0.48 Net interest margin 3.01 % 3.02 3.04 3.12 3.10 Taxable equivalent adjustment (4) $ 736 791 774 821 956 (1) Yields and rates are annualized. (2) Excludes net unrealized gains and losses. (3) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. Non-performing loans are included. (4) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis. (5) Included as a component of other assets on the consolidated balance sheet. (6) Includes the impact of non-interest-bearing capital funding sources.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) Total Loans Total Loans Linked Quarter Total Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 % Change September 30, 2020 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 11,771,037 $ 12,085,534 (3 )% $ 12,931,095 (9 )% Owner-Occupied 7,163,751 7,064,599 1 7,192,543 — Total Commercial & Industrial 18,934,788 19,150,133 (1 ) 20,123,638 (6 ) Multi-Family 2,197,139 2,086,641 5 2,359,112 (7 ) Hotels 1,441,414 1,411,443 2 1,407,238 2 Office Buildings 2,341,316 2,340,378 — 2,260,240 4 Shopping Centers 1,570,020 1,645,275 (5 ) 1,736,210 (10 ) Warehouses 687,496 657,699 5 728,446 (6 ) Other Investment Property 1,211,078 1,076,577 12 942,962 28 Total Investment Properties 9,448,463 9,218,013 2 9,434,208 — 1-4 Family Construction 191,906 174,009 10 180,277 6 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 421,968 462,335 (9 ) 474,473 (11 ) Total 1-4 Family Properties 613,874 636,344 (4 ) 654,750 (6 ) Commercial Development 103,512 120,683 (14 ) 111,403 (7 ) Residential Development 186,033 164,950 13 259,617 (28 ) Land Acquisition 188,378 221,061 (15 ) 276,085 (32 ) Land and Development 477,923 506,694 (6 ) 647,105 (26 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 10,540,260 10,361,051 2 10,736,063 (2 ) Consumer Mortgages 5,108,499 5,200,762 (2 ) 5,664,686 (10 ) Home Equity Lines 1,308,254 1,358,211 (4 ) 1,629,482 (20 ) Credit Cards 293,026 285,508 3 264,829 11 Other Consumer Loans 2,156,203 1,880,353 15 1,131,149 91 Total Consumer 8,865,982 8,724,834 2 8,690,146 2 Total $ 38,341,030 $ 38,236,018 — % $ 39,549,847 (3 )% NON-PERFORMING LOANS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) Total

Non-performing Loans Total

Non-performing Loans Linked Quarter Total

Non-performing Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 % Change September 30, 2020 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 77,349 $ 70,943 9 % $ 95,365 (19 )% Owner-Occupied 13,134 13,155 — 20,261 (35 ) Total Commercial & Industrial 90,483 84,098 8 115,626 (22 ) Multi-Family 2,396 2,407 — 157 nm Office Buildings 2,488 1,618 54 27,608 (91 ) Shopping Centers 932 124 652 257 263 Warehouses 302 218 39 — nm Other Investment Property 624 407 53 238 162 Total Investment Properties 6,742 4,774 41 28,260 (76 ) 1-4 Family Construction 522 548 (5 ) 1,556 (66 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 2,364 1,927 23 1,815 30 Total 1-4 Family Properties 2,886 2,475 17 3,371 (14 ) Commercial Development 463 560 (17 ) 833 (44 ) Residential Development 449 451 — 648 (31 ) Land Acquisition 1,024 1,029 — 910 13 Land and Development 1,936 2,040 (5 ) 2,391 (19 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 11,564 9,289 24 34,022 (66 ) Consumer Mortgages 37,541 51,376 (27 ) 7,433 405 Home Equity Lines 8,688 8,938 (3 ) 10,297 (16 ) Other Consumer Loans 7,189 7,327 (2 ) 1,459 393 Total Consumer 53,418 67,641 (21 ) 19,189 178 Total $ 155,465 $ 161,028 (3 )% $ 168,837 (8 )%

Synovus CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Third

Quarter Third Second First Fourth Third '21 vs '20 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter % Change Non-performing Loans (NPLs) $ 155,465 161,028 155,169 151,079 168,837 (8 )% Impaired Loans Held for Sale — — 23,590 23,590 — nm Other Real Estate and Other Assets 16,883 16,806 16,849 17,394 23,280 (27 ) Non-performing Assets (NPAs) 172,348 177,834 195,608 192,063 192,117 (10 ) Allowance for Loan Losses (ALL) 492,243 516,708 563,214 605,736 603,800 (18 ) Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 42,971 46,890 51,528 47,785 60,794 (29 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) 535,214 563,598 614,742 653,521 664,594 (19 ) Net Charge-Offs - Quarter 20,516 26,547 20,204 22,139 28,466 Net Charge-Offs - YTD 67,266 46,750 20,204 94,712 72,573 Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - Quarter (1) 0.22 % 0.28 0.21 0.23 0.29 Net Charge-Offs / Average Loans - YTD (1) 0.24 0.24 0.21 0.24 0.25 NPLs / Loans 0.41 0.42 0.40 0.39 0.43 NPAs / Loans, ORE and specific other assets 0.45 0.46 0.50 0.50 0.49 ACL/Loans 1.40 1.47 1.58 1.71 1.68 ALL/Loans 1.28 1.35 1.45 1.58 1.53 ACL/NPLs 344.27 350.00 396.18 432.57 393.63 ALL/NPLs 316.63 320.88 362.97 400.94 357.62 Past Due Loans over 90 days and Still Accruing $ 5,960 4,415 3,804 4,117 7,512 (21 ) As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding 0.02 % 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Total Past Due Loans and Still Accruing $ 60,817 49,321 45,693 47,349 57,316 6 As a Percentage of Loans Outstanding 0.16 % 0.13 0.12 0.12 0.14 Accruing Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs) $ 126,055 124,528 129,776 134,972 163,511 (23 ) (1) Ratio is annualized. SELECTED CAPITAL INFORMATION (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Tier 1 Capital $ 4,836,672 4,572,010 4,450,547 Total Risk-Based Capital 5,788,290 5,604,230 5,536,918 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 9.63 % 9.66 9.30 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.83 10.95 10.57 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.96 13.42 13.16 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.82 8.50 8.48 Common Equity as a Percentage of Total Assets (2) 8.50 8.51 8.54 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (3) (5) 7.68 7.66 7.67 Book Value Per Common Share (4) $ 32.41 31.24 30.73 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3) 29.04 27.88 27.34 (1) Current quarter regulatory capital information is preliminary. (2) Common equity consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock. (3) Excludes the carrying value of goodwill and other intangible assets from common equity and total assets. (4) Book Value Per Common Share consists of Total Shareholders' Equity less Preferred Stock divided by total common shares outstanding. (5) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this report for applicable reconciliation.

