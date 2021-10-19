checkAd

ChartWater backs researchers developing new treatment processes and applications at IHE Delft Institute for Water Education

BlueInGreen’s Center of Excellence to provide equipment and funding in support of doctoral research developing innovative biological treatment processes and new applications using SDOX technology

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChartWater – a division of Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) within the Specialty Products segment – announced today the collaboration with researchers at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education to support the ongoing work to develop and evaluate additional biological treatment processes and practical applications using BlueInGreen’s supersaturated dissolved oxygen (SDOX) technology.

“The support of researchers at the Delft Institute is another example of our ongoing investment to develop and provide a portfolio of premier solutions and world-class expertise to help our customers meet their environmental and social goals,” said ChartWater President Chris Milligan, P.E. “BlueInGreen has a long history of supporting graduate researchers from all over the world at the Delft Institute for Water, producing independent, peer-reviewed research evaluating the use of SDOX technology in various water and wastewater treatment applications. We are delighted to continue our support of IHE Delft researchers and to build on that history of sustainably-driven innovation.”

The dissolved gas experts at BlueInGreen’s Center of Excellence (“BIG”) have developed proven innovations for water treatment and industrial process applications that deliver lower treatment costs for oxygenation, pH adjustment, oxidation, and odor control. Over the last decade, IHE Delft researchers in South Holland, Netherlands have produced a number of academic papers enabling experts to literally write the book on the use of SDOX technology in new applications – contributing an entire chapter in the second edition of Biological Wastewater Treatment. This latest initiative will continue to develop and scale that work, piloting new biological treatment processes and applications.

“Our mission at IHE is to keep exploring and advancing practical technologies and applications,” said Hector A. Garcia, Associate Professor of Sanitary Engineering at the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education – a Dutch international research and education center of excellence working under the auspices of UNESCO promoting knowledge and expertise on water-related disciplines. “Our previous research demonstrated the tremendous opportunity for SDOX technology – proving standard oxygen transfer efficiency (SOTE) values of 95 percent and higher with better alpha factors compared to conventional aeration methods. This next phase of research will pilot and evaluate additional applications as we continue our work – moving from the lab, to piloting, to full-scale implementations.”

