Adagio Therapeutics Announces New In Vitro Data Highlighting Broad and Potent Neutralization of ADG20 Against All Known SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Data to be presented at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of its monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG20, against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants. Notably, findings show that ADG20 demonstrated potent in vitro neutralizing activity against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern tested, including those with reduced susceptibility to mAb products currently available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or in late-stage development. These data will be presented during a poster session at the 2021 ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference, which is being held October 19-21, 2021. In addition, Adagio will present an encore poster highlighting recently announced data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trial of ADG20 in healthy participants.



“These new variant data further underscore the potential of ADG20 to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as possible future outbreaks caused by other SARS-like viruses,” said Laura Walker, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of Adagio. “We have intentionally designed this mAb to have both broad and potent neutralizing activity as well as a half-life that extends its potential window of protection, critical features that may set it apart from other therapies available under EUA or in development today. With global Phase 2/3 prevention and treatment trials ongoing, we look forward to continuing our evaluation of ADG20 to assess the meaningful role it could potentially play in the arsenal of COVID-19 treatment options. Given as a single, intramuscular injection in clinical trials, ADG20 has been designed to offer protection for up to a year in the prevention setting and is being explored as a treatment for high-risk patients and/or as a vaccine supplement, including for immunocompromised individuals.”