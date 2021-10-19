Genmab Q3 Darzalex Sales USD 1,580 Million
- (PLX AI) – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the Third Quarter of 2021
- Genmab Net sales of DARZALEX ® in the third quarter of 2021 totaled USD 1,580 million
- Net trade sales were USD 841 million in the U.S. and USD 739 million in the rest of the world
