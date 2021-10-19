checkAd

JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic

JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic

Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic

JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) is set to acquire from Berliner Glas GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASML Holding N.V., a 100 percent stake in BG Medical Applications GmbH ("Berliner Glas Medical"), a supplier of high-precision, custom optical components for the medical technology sector based in Berlin, as well as SwissOptic AG, a specialist in the development and manufacture of optical components and assemblies, primarily for the medical technology, semiconductor, and metrology industries headquartered in Heerbrugg/Switzerland, and the Chinese company SwissOptic (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., based in Wuhan/China.

The purchase price amounts to around 300 million euros. In 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenue. In the coming years, a revenue growth rate in the low double-digit percentage range with an attractive margin profile is expected.

The acquisition has already been approved by the JENOPTIK AG Supervisory Board, and is subject to the approval from the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt). Closing is expected for December 2021.

If you have any further questions, please contact:
JENOPTIK AG | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Leslie Iltgen
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +49 3641 65-2291
E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@jenoptik.com

Sabine Barnekow
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 3641 65-2156
E-Mail: sabine.barnekow@jenoptik.com


Forward-looking statements
This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.




Contact:
Leslie Iltgen
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Phone 03641-652291

19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241812

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1241812  19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

