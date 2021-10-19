DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Takeover JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik strengthens global photonics business with the acquisition of Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic 19-Oct-2021 / 12:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) is set to acquire from Berliner Glas GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASML Holding N.V., a 100 percent stake in BG Medical Applications GmbH ("Berliner Glas Medical"), a supplier of high-precision, custom optical components for the medical technology sector based in Berlin, as well as SwissOptic AG, a specialist in the development and manufacture of optical components and assemblies, primarily for the medical technology, semiconductor, and metrology industries headquartered in Heerbrugg/Switzerland, and the Chinese company SwissOptic (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., based in Wuhan/China.

The purchase price amounts to around 300 million euros. In 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenue. In the coming years, a revenue growth rate in the low double-digit percentage range with an attractive margin profile is expected.

The acquisition has already been approved by the JENOPTIK AG Supervisory Board, and is subject to the approval from the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt). Closing is expected for December 2021.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.

