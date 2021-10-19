checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 12:35  |   |   |   

On 06 October 2021 Endeavour Mining PLC received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 05 October 2021:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Oct-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.330000 1.110000 12.440000 30987325
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.730000 0.910000 12.640000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42   28221108   11.330000
Sub Total 8.A 28221108 11.330000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending     2766217 1.110000
Sub Total 8.B1   2766217 1.110000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 9.610000 0.370000 9.980000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Fund Advisors      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

06th October 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holding(s) in Company On 06 October 2021 Endeavour Mining PLC received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 05 October 2021: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...