checkAd

Walmart to Begin Nationwide In-Store Sales of Biomerica’s EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 12:39  |  30   |   |   

  • Over 4,600 Walmart Stores to sell the EZ Detect product
  • Simple 2 minute at-home test detects early warning sign of colorectal cancer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today announced that Walmart has begun in-store sales and rollout of the Company’s EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the nationwide Walmart retail system. Biomerica has shipped the EZ Detect product to Walmart distribution centers in the US and product is projected to be on the shelf in over 4,600 Walmart Stores nationwide over the next two weeks. The in-store retail placement follows Biomerica’s previous announcement in early October, that Walmart had begun sales of EZ Detect product for online purchase through Walmart.com (https://www.walmart.com/ip/EZ-Detect-Colon-Disease-Test-Kit/577079744). As part of its ongoing sales strategy, the Company has hired an internal digital and social media team to increase its presence on all major social communication platforms (Instagram: https://bit.ly/3j5FYDB; Facebook: https://bit.ly/3aBJBfN;   Twitter: https://bit.ly/3BNROJW), and to promote awareness for its at-home testing products. In addition, Biomerica is in negotiations with several large partners for distribution of the EZ Detect product in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The EZ Detect colon disease screening test is the simplest at-home test to detect occult (hidden) blood in a person’s stool, which can be an early warning sign of colorectal diseases, including colon and rectal cancers. The test does not require handling of stool or dietary restrictions.  A person simply places an EZ Detect test pad into the toilet after a bowel movement.  A change in the pad’s color to blue/green, which would appear within two minutes, indicates the presence of blood in the stool.  The pad is then simply flushed down the toilet.

“We’re excited to broaden our relationship with Walmart to now have EZ Detect available in the store at retail locations across the country, in addition to their online sales channel,” commented Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “Walmart is the largest retailer in the world. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit stores and clubs in 24 countries and on eCommerce websites. Early detection is a key factor to beating colorectal cancer. The inclusion of EZ Detect on Walmart shelves is a significant development in making our easy and innovative in-home tests available to more patients.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart to Begin Nationwide In-Store Sales of Biomerica’s EZ Detect Colorectal Screening Test Over 4,600 Walmart Stores to sell the EZ Detect productSimple 2 minute at-home test detects early warning sign of colorectal cancer IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) (the “Company”) today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...