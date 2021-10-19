Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – third quarter 2021 presentation and webcast

Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) will present their financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Friday 22 October at 10:00 CEST. The presentation will be transmitted live and a recorded version will be available shortly thereafter. Please use the following link to join the webcast:



https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmQ4NmVjZjktODY3NS00ZmYyLWFhMTUtMGI1NzVhMzBjZTI2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2265f51067-7d65-4aa9-b996-4cc43a0d7111%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22473e7d3b-5f4f-4129-845f-e97d4b42a85e%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



