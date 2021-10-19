Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 12:38 | | 24 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 12:38 | (PLX AI) – Jenoptik buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for around 300 million euros from ASML.Says in 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenueSays in the coming years, a revenue growth … (PLX AI) – Jenoptik buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for around 300 million euros from ASML.Says in 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenueSays in the coming years, a revenue growth … (PLX AI) – Jenoptik buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for around 300 million euros from ASML.

Says in 2022, the acquired companies are expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros in revenue

Says in the coming years, a revenue growth rate in the low double-digit percentage range with an attractive margin profile is expected



