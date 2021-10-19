checkAd

Chinese Business School CKGSB Holds Graduation for 1600 Students in a Three-city Ceremony across China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 12:48  |   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) simultaneously held the first graduation ceremony in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, both online and offline, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with a record-breaking number of graduates in attendance. 1568 MBA, EMBA and Business Scholars Program graduates from 2020 and 2021 attended. Due to the disruptions caused by lockdown measures, the 2020 graduation ceremony was cancelled. Founding Dean and Professor of China Business and Globalization at CKGSB, Xiang Bing and 26 professors attended this momentous event.  

Dean Xiang sent his wishes to graduates through video saying, "Congratulations to all graduates! I deeply believe that you, our business elites in China, should and could integrate the knowledge, values and vision you acquired here in your path ahead to create economic and social advancement for the greater good."

As a research-driven business school, CKGSB values students' ability to run in-depth and applicable research. At the ceremony, CKGSB Professor of Operations Management Li Lede (Lode) announced the 2020 & 2021 outstanding dissertation award winners. Professor of Finance Huang Chunyan (Jennifer), Associate Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance Li Haitao, Associate Dean and Dean's Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance Ouyang Hui, Associate Dean and Professor of Human Resource Management and Economics Wang Yijiang and Professor of Marketing Zhu Rui (Juliet) granted awards to winners and certificates to Dean's List graduates.

Graduate representatives from the school's Business Scholars Program, Executive MBA program and MBA program expressed their gratitude to the school and shared their stories with their fellow classmates during their speech. Shen Guojun, Founder and Chairman of Yintai Group, Ni Da, General Manager of the CH New Energy, and Zhao Zizhou, Founder of AIATOR all gave speeches and shared their experiences of how CKGSB has helped them develop their careers and companies.

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is the first choice for management education among China's established business leaders and entrepreneurs shaping the future. CKGSB is also the preferred institution for academics returning to China from globally-leading business schools. Since its establishment in November 2002 as China's first privately-funded and research-driven business school, it has cultivated transformative business leaders with a global vision, social responsibility, innovative mindset and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinese Business School CKGSB Holds Graduation for 1600 Students in a Three-city Ceremony across China BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) simultaneously held the first graduation ceremony in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, both online and offline, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Whistleblower Lawyers Issue Statement on Kleptocratic Money Laundering Investigation Involving ...
Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research
Caps and Closures Market to Surpass 2,799 Billion Units in 2021 as Application Surges in the Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, ...
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
Manulife Investment Management's GRESB Assessments highlight strength of its sustainability ...
Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market to Reach $5.15 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI