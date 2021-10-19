Ecofin Expands Climate Action Offerings With Launch of Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund (EETIX)

Ecofin , a sustainable investment manager, announced the launch of an open-end fund, Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund (“EETIX” or the “fund”), designed to attempt to benefit from the flow of capital into corporations who are disrupting the way energy is produced and consumed globally.

Represents the aggregate ranking of the Fund’s holdings as of 10/15/2021. Certain information 2021 MSCI ESG Research LLC. Reproduced by permission; no further distribution. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EETIX invests in companies that are exposed to structural growth opportunities related to the energy transition associated with decarbonization. The fund brings to launch a strong performance track record of more than two years,1 has an A MSCI ESG rating (as of October 15, 2021) and is available to U.S. retail and institutional investors through its institutional and A class shares.

The fund’s portfolio will invest in companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues, profit or assets, or invest a significant portion of their capital expenditures, to activities related to the following major investment themes: electrification, clean transportation, industrial and building efficiency, environment or other activities related to decarbonization and which represent a global portfolio across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

“The companies in our investment universe are advancing solutions which we believe positively contribute to the energy transition and are well aligned with global climate mitigation goals. Our investment team’s longstanding sustainable investing experience, coupled with proprietary viewpoints on climate change and decarbonization policy framework and laws, seek to drive alpha for our investors,” said Max Slee, Portfolio Manager. “Since inception of the fund’s track record, we have delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns and alpha with a similar beta and lower volatility relative to the broad global equity market by investing in companies that have structurally positive exposure to long-term major energy transition trends.1,2 Please click here for the fund's standardized performance.