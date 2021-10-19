checkAd

Ecofin Expands Climate Action Offerings With Launch of Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund (EETIX)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 12:45  |  10   |   |   

Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, announced the launch of an open-end fund, Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund (“EETIX” or the “fund”), designed to attempt to benefit from the flow of capital into corporations who are disrupting the way energy is produced and consumed globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005408/en/

Represents the aggregate ranking of the Fund’s holdings as of 10/15/2021. Certain information 2021 MSCI ESG Research LLC. Reproduced by permission; no further distribution. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Represents the aggregate ranking of the Fund’s holdings as of 10/15/2021. Certain information 2021 MSCI ESG Research LLC. Reproduced by permission; no further distribution. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EETIX invests in companies that are exposed to structural growth opportunities related to the energy transition associated with decarbonization. The fund brings to launch a strong performance track record of more than two years,1 has an A MSCI ESG rating (as of October 15, 2021) and is available to U.S. retail and institutional investors through its institutional and A class shares.

The fund’s portfolio will invest in companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues, profit or assets, or invest a significant portion of their capital expenditures, to activities related to the following major investment themes: electrification, clean transportation, industrial and building efficiency, environment or other activities related to decarbonization and which represent a global portfolio across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

“The companies in our investment universe are advancing solutions which we believe positively contribute to the energy transition and are well aligned with global climate mitigation goals. Our investment team’s longstanding sustainable investing experience, coupled with proprietary viewpoints on climate change and decarbonization policy framework and laws, seek to drive alpha for our investors,” said Max Slee, Portfolio Manager. “Since inception of the fund’s track record, we have delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns and alpha with a similar beta and lower volatility relative to the broad global equity market by investing in companies that have structurally positive exposure to long-term major energy transition trends.1,2 Please click here for the fund's standardized performance.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecofin Expands Climate Action Offerings With Launch of Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund (EETIX) Ecofin, a sustainable investment manager, announced the launch of an open-end fund, Ecofin Global Energy Transition Fund (“EETIX” or the “fund”), designed to attempt to benefit from the flow of capital into corporations who are disrupting the way …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination