Unitil Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on November 2, 2021. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com. Interested parties may access the conference call by calling toll-free (844) 348-3793, internationally (614) 999-9310, and entering conference ID 3978503. A recording of the call will be available for one week by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056, internationally (404) 537-3406, and entering conference ID 3978503. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.        

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com      

 





