VAALCO SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Thursday morning, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 685-0907. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should ask to be joined to the “VAALCO Energy Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 58.8% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 120 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)   +00 1 713 623 0801
Website:   www.vaalco.com
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)   +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange    
     
Buchanan (UK Financial PR)   +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / James Husband / Jon Krinks   VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com




