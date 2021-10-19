Sonic Automotive Continues Expansion of its Franchised Dealership Network with the Acquisition of Bobby Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the acquisition of Bobby Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM in Sealy, Texas. Effective today, the Company will operate the dealership as Momentum Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Sealy, marking the 88 th franchised location in the Company’s portfolio and its first Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM (CDJR) dealership.

“We continue to enhance our automotive sales and service network in the state of Texas, with the addition of the Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM brands to our franchised dealership network,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “This represents our third completed acquisition this year, which, combined with pending acquisitions, puts us on pace to exceed our previously announced goal of reaching $25 billion in revenues by 2025.”

“We’re excited to add our first Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership to our growing network,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “The strength of the Bobby Ford team and the CDJR brands will jumpstart our brand expansion efforts, setting the stage for additional CDJR locations we plan to begin operating in the Northwest later this year as part of the recently announced RFJ Auto Partners acquisition. Our team is ready to deliver an exceptional guest experience and competitive pricing to CDJR consumers in the great state of Texas and beyond.”

Visit Our Newest Location

Momentum Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Sealy is located at 3704 I-10 Frontage Road, Sealy, Texas. It is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The store can be reached at (979) 559-9600 or online at www.bobbyfordcdjr.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.