Humanigen Announces Late-Breaking Presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting Highlighting C-Reactive Protein as a Biomarker for Identifying Patients Most Likely to Benefit from treatment with Lenzilumab

The presentation will be delivered by Zelalem Temesgen, MD, Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic and Principal Investigator of the LIVE-AIR Phase 3 trial, highlighting the potential utility of CRP as a means to optimize outcomes with lenzilumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The LB abstract entitled: “C-Reactive Protein as a Biomarker for Improved Efficacy of Lenzilumab in COVID-19 Patients: Results from the LIVE-AIR Trial” has been published in the journal CHEST and can be accessed via this link . 1

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced a late-breaking (LB) presentation of results from the Company’s randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled LIVE-AIR Phase 3 study at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2021, which is being hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) virtually from October 17 th to October 20 th . CHEST includes more than 19,000 physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists among its members, including more 15,500 U.S-based members and 3,500 members from more than 100 other countries.

Lenzilumab has not been authorized or approved for use in any indication by any regulatory agency.

“Our analysis of LIVE-AIR data using CRP<150 mg/L as a cut-off suggests that early use of lenzilumab in COVID-19 patients upon hospitalization can significantly reduce progression of these patients to a hyperinflammatory state that independent research has already shown results in higher rates of invasive mechanical ventilation and death,” said Dale Chappell, Chief Scientific Officer of Humanigen.2 “Our LIVE-AIR study data show lenzilumab reduces CRP levels, and improves clinical outcomes, and this analysis suggests utilization of CRP as a biomarker may offer an effective way to optimize lenzilumab treatment in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, if authorized or approved for use. In our LIVE-AIR trial, 78% of the LIVE-AIR study population had a baseline CRP less than 150mg/L, representing a substantial population.”

Exploratory analysis of LIVE-AIR results in patients with CRP<150 mg/L and aged <85 years of age, which represented 74% of patients with an evaluable CRP at baseline, show lenzilumab improved the likelihood of survival without ventilation by more than 3-fold (OR 3.04; 95% CI: 1.68-5.51, nominal p=0.0003) compared with placebo and mortality was improved by more than 2-fold (OR: 2.22; 95%CI: 1.07-4.67, p=0.034). Response to lenzilumab was observed in the first through third quartiles of baseline CRP with the greatest response observed in those patients treated earlier in the inflammatory process (<41 mg/L, HR:8.33; 41-<79 mg/L, HR:1.60; 79-<137 mg/L, HR: 2.12; >137 mg/L, HR: 1.17)