Resgreen Group Announces Manual Addition to the Disinfecting Robot Family, Wanda ST (Smart Trolley)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced the addition of a manual version of Wanda into the disinfecting robot family.Wanda ST is a cost effective, …

Wanda ST is a cost effective, battery-powered variant of the Wanda robot line that is manually operated and requires no specialized training. Once the manual unit has been positioned into the desired area to be disinfected, the robot's lamp cycle is initiated using a handheld remote control with a choice of 15, 30, and 60 minutes intervals. The handheld remote allows the user to exit the room before beginning the disinfection sequence.

Wanda ST senses movement and automatically turns off in the presence of a human to ensure safety of anyone in the vicinity. Once the area is clear and the robot no longer detects the presence, Wanda ST continues the cycle to complete the disinfection process.

"We have received some feedback and interest in a manual version of Wanda. Wanda ST fulfills this role as a more cost effective version that is physically maneuvered to locations rather than operated via a smart tablet or smartphone such as that of Wanda SD," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Wanda ST sits on a base of 17" x 17" with a top height of 60" when the lamp is in its fully extended position. The UVC lights break down the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria found in water, surfaces and air. Wanda ST sanitizes approximately 200 square feet in just 15 minutes.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

