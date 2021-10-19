checkAd

GABY Inc. Leadership Team Steers San Diego's Mankind Dispensary Towards Major Operation, Cultural, and Community Impact Improvements

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021   

The announcement celebrates GABY's commitment to honoring the traditional cannabis culture while building a sustainable, scalable operation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announces a series of initiatives that have helped steer Mankind towards operational and cultural improvements since acquiring the dispensary in April 2021.

Highlights of these operational improvements include:

  • The onboarding of several key positions including - Simon Lileikis as President (Starbucks), Marshall Minor as CFO (Shryne Group/STIIIZY), and Rick Foltz as Director of Retail Ops (Art of Shaving, Nike).
  • Implemented $2.3 MM in annual savings commencing in Q4 -21 through payroll savings and operating cost efficiencies.
  • Logistics improvements at its distribution operation, Wild West Industries, Inc. ("Wild West Industries"), improving inventory turns, and reducing inventory on hand down from 45 days to 20 days.
  • Launched its proprietary brands onto Mankind shelves accounting for roughly 20% of cannabis flower sales at Mankind. GABY's newest brand, Kind Republic™ sold over $1MM in Mankind dispensary in just over 6 months and boasts avariable gross margin of almost 75%.
  • Restructured delivery business with expected revenue increase over the next 12 months of $1MM, by extending delivery hours, expanding the fleet and reach of the business to meet existing demand.
  • Established foundation for consolidation by creating an operations manual by which acquired dispensaries will operate - similar to a franchise model.
  • Strategically remerchandised for greater influence over consumer buying decisions giving priority to higher margin and proprietary products and facilitating expansion of basket size. Every $1 increase in average basket size adds $300,000 in additional annual revenue.
  • Using marketing analytics to target consumers with more effective messages and promotional programs of particular interest to them.

These operational improvements come as GABY places a strong emphasis on company culture and community impact, proving that these operational improvements can be executed while simultaneously making Mankind a more employee and community focused institution.

