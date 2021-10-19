checkAd

Scout24 SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed

19.10.2021

19.10.2021 / 13:03
Munich, 19 October 2021 - The conversion of Scout24 AG into a European Stock Corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) was effectively concluded on October 15 with the entry into the commercial register. The change of legal form underlines Scout24's positioning as a future-oriented European technology company. The SE is a supranational, European legal form that is an excellent fit for a modern and internationally oriented company with an international employee structure.

The two-tiered governance structure with separate supervisory and management boards will remain in place. The personnel composition of the committees also remains unchanged. The change of legal form does not have a fundamental impact on shareholders, contract partners and customers of the company. Shareholder rights or financial reporting will also not be affected by the conversion. The headquarters of Scout24 SE remain unchanged in Munich.

About Scout24
Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany and Austria. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With more than 20 million users per month on our website or app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn.

