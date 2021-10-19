DGAP-News Scout24 SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed
DGAP-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Scout24 SE: Conversion into European Stock Corporation completed
The two-tiered governance structure with separate supervisory and management boards will remain in place. The personnel composition of the committees also remains unchanged. The change of legal form does not have a fundamental impact on shareholders, contract partners and customers of the company. Shareholder rights or financial reporting will also not be affected by the conversion. The headquarters of Scout24 SE remain unchanged in Munich.
About Scout24
Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany and Austria. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With more than 20 million users per month on our website or app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor relations
Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 89 262 02 4939
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Media relations
Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 89 26202 4943
E-mail: mediarelations@scout24.com
