Westlake Chemical Announces Third Quarter Earnings for 2021 Conference Call

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) will release its third quarter earnings for 2021 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference call, dial (855) 760-8160, or (704) 288-0624 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference passcode 2495584.

The conference call will also be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k7sddqsx and the earnings release can be obtained via the company’s Web page at https://investors.westlake.com/news/default.aspx.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after its conclusion for seven days. To hear a replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The replay passcode is 2495584.

About Westlake:

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

