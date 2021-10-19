Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Regarding the quarter performance and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller’s CEO said,

Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces results for the third quarter of 2021. (All comparisons are to the prior year quarter.)

“Our strong financial results were driven by continued favorable market demand and our teams’ exceptional operating performance in the face of industry wide labor and supply constraints and rising costs. Building construction demand remains solid, and backlogs in most businesses continue to build.”

He added, “During the quarter, we also completed the sale of two of our smaller manufacturing businesses, Fabricated Tube Products and Shoals Tubular, and divested of a majority interest in Die-Mold Tool. Although growth remains a key priority, we also continually evaluate our portfolio and pursue opportunities to exit businesses that we do not believe provide the up-side growth potential and returns necessary to achieve our long-term strategic goals.

We anticipate that current market conditions will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company’s SEC filings. The words “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “encourage,” “anticipate,” “appear,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net sales $ 982,248 $ 619,105 $ 2,812,988 $ 1,722,192 Cost of goods sold 744,265 500,780 2,212,395 1,412,654 Depreciation and amortization 10,868 10,752 33,757 32,888 Selling, general, and administrative expense 48,524 38,346 137,891 117,749 Gain on sale of businesses (54,759 ) — (54,759 ) — Litigation settlement, net — — — (21,933 ) Operating income 233,350 69,227 483,704 180,834 Interest expense (1,116 ) (4,885 ) (7,451 ) (15,237 ) Redemption premium — — (5,674 ) — Other (expense) income, net (2,548 ) 522 (1,288 ) 3,634 Income before income taxes 229,686 64,864 469,291 169,231 Income tax expense (60,229 ) (15,450 ) (120,996 ) (42,623 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax 2,799 (5,457 ) 131 (20,213 ) Consolidated net income 172,256 43,957 348,426 106,395 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,276 ) (1,255 ) (5,507 ) (3,322 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 170,980 $ 42,702 $ 342,919 $ 103,073 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 56,077 55,816 55,979 55,805 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 731 550 784 534 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,808 56,366 56,763 56,339 Basic earnings per share $ 3.05 $ 0.77 $ 6.13 $ 1.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.01 $ 0.76 $ 6.04 $ 1.83 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 688,200 $ 409,414 $ 1,947,564 $ 1,128,467 Industrial Metals Segment 182,245 118,831 527,137 338,652 Climate Segment 122,252 97,604 364,986 276,983 Elimination of intersegment sales (10,449 ) (6,744 ) (26,699 ) (21,910 ) Net sales $ 982,248 $ 619,105 $ 2,812,988 $ 1,722,192 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 152,199 $ 44,863 $ 343,805 $ 122,613 Industrial Metals Segment 19,052 18,348 58,398 38,403 Climate Segment 21,072 18,156 63,779 43,523 Unallocated income (expenses) 41,027 (12,140 ) 17,722 (23,705 ) Operating income $ 233,350 $ 69,227 $ 483,704 $ 180,834

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,789 $ 119,075 Accounts receivable, net 493,960 357,532 Inventories 405,590 315,002 Other current assets 33,604 33,752 Total current assets 1,037,943 825,361 Property, plant, and equipment, net 370,222 376,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,147 29,301 Other assets 296,225 297,334 Total assets $ 1,728,537 $ 1,528,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 1,110 $ 41,283 Accounts payable 180,509 147,741 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,193 6,259 Other current liabilities 192,286 144,360 Total current liabilities 380,098 339,643 Long-term debt 121,012 286,593 Pension and postretirement liabilities 24,132 26,841 Environmental reserves 20,902 21,256 Deferred income taxes 13,393 16,842 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 17,399 21,602 Other noncurrent liabilities 25,369 14,731 Total liabilities 602,305 727,508 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,107,562 776,745 Noncontrolling interests 18,670 24,315 Total equity 1,126,232 801,060 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,728,537 $ 1,528,568

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 348,426 $ 106,395 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,932 33,127 Stock-based compensation expense 7,228 6,332 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,310 953 (Income) loss from unconsolidated affiliates (131 ) 20,213 Redemption premium 5,674 — (Gain) loss on disposals of properties (1,135 ) 144 Gain on sale of businesses (54,759 ) — Impairment charges 2,568 3,035 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 6,304 (836 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired and sold: Receivables (155,103 ) (45,530 ) Inventories (96,505 ) 41,598 Other assets (9,335 ) 9,053 Current liabilities 85,523 25,913 Other liabilities 8,335 (5,813 ) Other, net (851 ) 2,294 Net cash provided by operating activities 181,481 196,878 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (25,547 ) (29,204 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13,935 ) (72,648 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash sold 74,250 — Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (1,613 ) — Payment received for (issuance of) notes receivable 8,539 (9,155 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 2,124 12 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 43,818 (110,995 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (21,846 ) (16,754 ) Repurchase of common stock — (5,574 ) Payment of contingent consideration (1,250 ) (7,000 ) Issuance of debt 475,000 150,027 Repayments of debt (680,572 ) (186,492 ) Repayment of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (4,865 ) (299 ) Net cash received (used) to settle stock-based awards 219 (160 ) Debt issuance costs (1,111 ) — Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (9,722 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (244,147 ) (66,252 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (377 ) (3,294 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,225 ) 16,337 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 127,376 98,042 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 108,151 $ 114,379

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005244/en/