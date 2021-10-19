Cybin Announces Completion of 74 Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Molecule Studies

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced the completion of its 74th pre-clinical study as it continues to progress its proprietary psychedelic molecules into Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-enabling studies.

Cybin’s Research and Development team has completed 74 in-vitro and in-vivo evaluations of Cybin’s expanding portfolio of psychedelic compounds being designed for potential therapeutic applications for several mental health conditions. To date, more than 50 novel compounds have been evaluated through collaborations with experienced contract research organizations for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, metabolic stability, receptor binding, and safety in order to identify preferred candidates for further development.