Cybin Announces Completion of 74 Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Molecule Studies

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced the completion of its 74th pre-clinical study as it continues to progress its proprietary psychedelic molecules into Investigational New Drug (“IND”)-enabling studies.

Cybin’s Research and Development team has completed 74 in-vitro and in-vivo evaluations of Cybin’s expanding portfolio of psychedelic compounds being designed for potential therapeutic applications for several mental health conditions. To date, more than 50 novel compounds have been evaluated through collaborations with experienced contract research organizations for pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, metabolic stability, receptor binding, and safety in order to identify preferred candidates for further development.

The Company aims to create a world class portfolio of psychedelic molecules that can become commercially viable drug candidates for both internal development and through future development partnerships.

Research and development highlights:

  • completed 74th pre-clinical research and development study in support of advancing CYB003 and CYB004 and other molecules towards clinical development;
  • comparative data clearly shows multiple potential advantages over classical psychedelic molecules that include faster onset of action, shorter duration of action, excellent oral bioavailability, significant brain penetration and significantly less inter-subject variability. It is suggested that these properties may translate to significantly better patient experiences;
  • safety and toxicology studies to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) standards have been initiated in preparation for human clinical studies, expected in early 2022; and
  • significant progress in preparing CYB003 and CYB004 drug substance to FDA standards for human use has been achieved in partnership with an FDA approved manufacturer.

“Cybin continues to demonstrate superior properties of its CYB003 and CYB004 programs as we progress toward first-in-human studies, expected in early 2022. These experiments greatly expand our understanding of the potential therapeutic value of the studied compounds and further demonstrate Cybin’s strong research and development capabilities,” said Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s CEO.

