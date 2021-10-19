checkAd

Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically-defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced Chief Medical Officer, Samuel Barone, M.D., will present virtually at the 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit: Uncovering the Largest Untapped Eyecare Market on October 20, 2021, at 1:45 PM ET during “Spotlight on GEM103 – Restoring Physiologic Complement Activity with Complement Factor H (CFH) for GA.” Dr. Barone will be presenting previously released data from Gemini’s Phase 2a study of GEM103.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini’s lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. Gemini is also working to advance a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, towards clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases. For more information, visit www.geminitherapeutics.com.

Availability of Other Information About Gemini Therapeutics

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.geminitherapeutics.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.geminitherapeutics.com/), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Gemini posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Gemini encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Gemini to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Gemini’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of Gemini’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

