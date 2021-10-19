Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically-defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced Chief Medical Officer, Samuel Barone, M.D., will present virtually at the 2 nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit: Uncovering the Largest Untapped Eyecare Market on October 20, 2021, at 1:45 PM ET during “Spotlight on GEM103 – Restoring Physiologic Complement Activity with Complement Factor H (CFH) for GA.” Dr. Barone will be presenting previously released data from Gemini’s Phase 2a study of GEM103.

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini’s lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. Gemini is also working to advance a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, towards clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases. For more information, visit www.geminitherapeutics.com.

