checkAd

Ortelius Urges Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders to Give the Company’s Board an Opportunity to Pursue Superior Financing by Voting AGAINST the Conversant Deal at Upcoming Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”), which owns approximately 12.7% of the outstanding common stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), today urged its fellow stockholders to vote AGAINST all of management’s proposals at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021, including the costly, dilutive and poorly-structured amended financing transactions (the “Transactions”) with Conversant Capital (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”). Please note that voting down the Transactions will enable Capital Senior Living’s Board of Directors (the "Board") to finally pursue readily-available and far better financing alternatives being championed by sizable stockholders, such as Ortelius and Invictus Global Management LLC (together with its affiliates, “Invictus"). Please visit www.SaveCSU.com for all documents and presentations pertaining to Ortelius’ advocacy on behalf of fellow stockholders.

Peter DeSorcy, Managing Member of Ortelius, commented:

“Ortelius firmly believes in Capital Senior Living’s long-term prospects and wants to be one of the Company’s largest stockholders for years to come. This is why we have invested a significant amount of time, energy, resources and capital in a constructive campaign to block Capital Senior Living’s costly, dilutive and poorly-structured deal with Conversant. Ortelius has spent hundreds of hours analyzing the Company and can state with great confidence that we would not be opposing the deal if we felt there was a chance Capital Senior Living would descend into insolvency upon the Transactions being voted down at the Special Meeting. We categorically reject the Board’s brazen claims and unseemly scare tactics, which are motivated by the incentives afforded to Conversant, Arbiter Partners, Silk Partners and management, and notably at the expense of all other stockholders.

The reality is that Ortelius and other stockholders, such as Invictus, have made firm public commitments to promptly provide affordable, contingency-free and potentially non-dilutive capital to address the Company’s liquidity needs. If taken together, the Ortelius and Invictus proposals would provide an immediate injection of $55 million, and more capital shortly thereafter through a fully backstopped rights offering. However, you are not being asked to vote on the Conversant deal versus the Ortelius-Invictus solution – you are choosing between accepting the questionable, punitively-dilutive Transactions versus allowing Capital Senior Living to negotiate with capital providers putting forth superior terms. Given the number of investors publicly conveying their willingness to inject monies into the Company on reasonable terms, there is no need to essentially hand over control of the Board and business to Conversant and a select few privileged investors.

Ortelius sees a bright future ahead for Capital Senior Living – and one that should be shared by all of the Company’s existing stockholders on equal footing.”

About Ortelius Advisors, L.P.

Ortelius is a research-intensive, fundamental-based, activist-oriented alternative investment management firm focused on event-driven opportunities. Founded in 2015 by Peter DeSorcy and H.R.H. Prince Pavlos, the asset manager is based in New York City.

Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ortelius Urges Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders to Give the Company’s Board an Opportunity to Pursue Superior Financing by Voting AGAINST the Conversant Deal at Upcoming Special Meeting Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”), which owns approximately 12.7% of the outstanding common stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), today urged its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Ortelius Announces Glass Lewis Recommends Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote AGAINST the Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Conversant Capital Deal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Capital Senior Living Announces September 2021 Occupancy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Capital Senior Living Announces Move to Virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Leading Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Capital Senior Living Shareholders Vote FOR the Amended Transactions With Conversant Capital and All Other Company Proposals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Ortelius Rejects ISS’ Recommendation that Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote for a Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Deal when Superior Financing Alternatives are Readily Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Ortelius Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding its Vehement Opposition to Capital Senior Living's Amended Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Capital Senior Living Enters into Amended and Restated Investment Agreement with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten