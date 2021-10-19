checkAd

Bradley L. Radoff Issues Open Letter to Recently-Appointed Independent Directors of Enzo Biochem

Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 7.2% of the outstanding common shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) ("Enzo" or the "Company"), today issued the following open letter to Dr. Mary Tagliaferri and Dr. Ian B. Walters, who joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) in November 2020:

Dr. Tagliaferri and Dr. Walters,

As you likely know, I am one of Enzo’s largest shareholders and have recently nominated two highly-qualified, independent individuals for election to the Company’s Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I am also one of the many shareholders with significant concerns pertaining to Enzo’s imperial leadership, poor corporate governance and seven-month-long strategic review. These concerns have only grown on the heels of the Company announcing its Chief Executive Officer succession plan, which appears to have been structured to prolong the 45-year reign of Dr. Elazar Rabbani, who is slated to continue serving as Chairman and step into the new role of Chief Scientific Officer. It seems the Board is either completely beholden to Dr. Rabbani or utterly oblivious to the unprecedented shareholder opposition to his continued service as a director or officer.

Although I wanted to avoid public discord and maintain a productive private dialogue with Enzo’s leadership, the Board has been uninterested in any substantive engagement with me to date. It is now clear to me that this is due to Dr. Rabbani still holding an inappropriate and outsized level of corporate power. The prospect of Dr. Rabbani perpetually running roughshod over his fellow directors and a new Chief Executive Officer is particularly disturbing when considering his record of undermining shareholder democracy and presiding over sustained value destruction – not to mention the fact that he somehow remains Chairman despite shareholders voting him off of the Board at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

While I recognize you are not responsible for Enzo’s many years of dysfunction and stagnation under Dr. Rabbani, please recognize that shareholders are now counting on you to champion their best interests. We need you to be change agents in the boardroom, not rubberstamped votes for Dr. Rabbani. I urge you to consider the following in the days and weeks ahead:

  1. The Board needs to take swift action to prevent Dr. Rabbani from perpetually controlling the Company, as if it is his own private fiefdom. The announced succession plan, which does not account for the new Chief Executive Officer joining the Board and does not set a retirement date for Dr. Rabbani, represents the type of governance failure that truly independent directors should want to quickly rectify. In my view, the fact that Enzo’s shares declined more than 12% following yesterday’s announcement verifies shareholders are adamantly opposed to any extended tenure for Dr. Rabbani. Dr. Rabbani has had 45 years to deliver value for Enzo's stakeholders, with no success – it is time for fresh perspectives and aligned interests to enter the boardroom and lead from the top. I call on the Board to appoint a new and independent Chairman and provide shareholders an assurance that Dr. Rabbani will leave the Company in the near-term.
