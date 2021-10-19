checkAd

KKR and Parkway Sign 74,000 SF Lease with Millennium Management at 1111 Brickell in Miami

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Parkway Property Investments, LLC ("Parkway") announced the signing of a long-term lease with Millennium Management (“Millennium”) for more than 74,000 square feet across three floors at 1111 Brickell, a 30-story Class A office tower located in the heart of Miami’s Brickell submarket. Millennium plans to staff the office with investment professionals and technology teams. WorldQuant, the global quantitative investment firm, will occupy a section of the Millennium space for its employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005426/en/

1111 Brickell in Miami (Photo: Business Wire)

1111 Brickell in Miami (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Millennium to Miami as a long-term tenant of 1111 Brickell,” said Parkway’s John Guitar and Phil Marchese. “From the outset of our ownership alongside KKR, we have focused on delivering a world-class office hospitality experience with amenities tailored to the needs of today’s high performing tenants who value collaboration, healthy living and convenience. Our recently completed renovations and enhancements at 1111 Brickell have helped to make the property a destination of choice for the leading financial and technology firms coming to Miami for its innovative workforce and dynamic lifestyle.”

“The explosive growth we are seeing in Miami today is an exciting acceleration of the long-term trends in net migration and outsized white-collar job growth which were central to our thesis when we acquired 1111 Brickell in 2018,” said Ben Brudney, a Director in the Real Estate group at KKR. “This lease agreement with one of the world’s leading investment managers is a great endorsement of the business plan we have implemented in strategic partnership with the Parkway team led by John and Phil.”

1111 Brickell is a marquee 524,000-square-foot waterfront office tower overlooking Biscayne Bay. It has been a perennial fixture of the Miami skyline since its construction in 2000 as part of the acclaimed mixed-use project, which includes the adjacent JW Marriot Hotel on Brickell Avenue. Since purchasing the property in 2018, KKR and Parkway have completed significant upgrades including redesigning the entrance and renovating the lobby, as well as adding multiple points of fiber entry and cellphone signal technology. The property’s meeting and entertainment spaces, as well as its 26,000-square-foot amenity deck with space for fitness classes, have been transformed to deliver a modern work environment centered on hospitality, community and wellness.

CBRE served as the exclusive agent on the lease agreement.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About Parkway

Parkway is a privately owned, full-service real estate investment firm led by a team with a strong track record of investing in high-growth markets across the U.S. and across economic cycles. Parkway owns, develops, and manages institutional-quality commercial real estate assets throughout the Sunbelt region. In addition, Parkway identifies and structures acquisitions and provides best-in-class property and asset management, leasing, accounting and construction management services. Parkway currently operates and/or provides accounting services for approximately 24 million square feet of commercial real estate assets located in California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit www.pky.com.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR and Parkway Sign 74,000 SF Lease with Millennium Management at 1111 Brickell in Miami KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Parkway Property Investments, LLC ("Parkway") announced the signing of a long-term lease with Millennium Management (“Millennium”) for more than 74,000 square feet across three floors at 1111 Brickell, a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21KKR Names Bae, Nuttall Co-CEOs
PLX AI | Analysen
11.10.21KKR Announces CEO Succession
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Global Atlantic Appoints Alberto Autmezguine as CFO and Chief Actuary of its Bermuda Companies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21KKR Acquires Papago Distribution Center in Phoenix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21KKR Appoints Evan Spiegel as New Independent Director
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21KKR’s Henry McVey Says the Time is now for Insurance CIOs to ‘Dream Big’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21KKR Closes $4.3 Billion Americas Opportunistic Real Estate Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21KKR to Acquire Probe CX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21KKR-Sponsored Virescent Infrastructure Raises INR4.6 bn in India’s First Renewable Energy InvIT from AIMCo and other investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten