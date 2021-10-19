Fisker Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/ . An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or "Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) where management will provide its quarterly business update and elaborate on recently-identified cost synergies between Fisker’s Ocean and PEAR programs. Speakers on the call will include Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief operating officer and chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker.

In addition, Fisker will again provide shareholders the ability to submit and upvote questions to management through a shareholder Q&A platform. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Events and Presentations section of Fisker’s IR website or the Say platform here. Shareholders and brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will remain open from seven days prior to and up to 24 hours before the earnings call. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

Fisker remains on target to start production and deliveries of the all-electric Fisker Ocean in November 2022 – and to unveil the production-intent version, including specifications and features, on Nov. 17, 2021 at the L.A. Auto Show.

