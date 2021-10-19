checkAd

uniQure Announces Presentations at the Annual Meeting of The European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:05  |  35   |   |   

Oral Presentation to Highlight AMT-191 for Fabry Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that four data presentations, including one oral presentation, will be delivered at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 28th Annual Meeting taking place virtually today through October 22, 2021.

Featured in the oral presentation are preclinical data of AMT-191, uniQure’s gene-therapy candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease which is advancing into IND-enabling studies. AMT-191 is a one-time administered AAV5 gene therapy incorporating an α-galactosidase A (GLA) transgene. New preclinical data confirms high efficiency and cross correction of AMT-191 in a Fabry mouse model, with increased GLA-activity in the liver, kidney, heart, and brain and normalized (lyso-)Gb3 levels in main target organs. In addition, a single administration of AMT-191 led to phenotype improvement of nociception or a faster reaction time to physical stimulus.

These new data build on earlier preclinical studies comparing multiple product candidates, including constructs incorporating a modified alpha-N-acetylgalactosaminidase transgene (modNAGA) where AMT-191 demonstrated robust and sustained increases in GLA activity and subsequent functional improvement. Moreover, pre-clinical studies in non-human primates with AMT-191 demonstrated robust and sustained increases in GLA activity in multiple organs.

“We are enthusiastic about sharing these data on our Fabry program with the scientific community, and we plan to accelerate the preclinical work necessary to file an IND for AMT-191 by 2023,” stated Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research and development at uniQure. “We believe that this preclinical data on AMT-191 showing high efficiency and cross correction in a mouse model differentiates this program from other current investigational gene therapy programs in Fabry disease. We look forward to accelerating this program closer to IND filing and the clinic.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

uniQure Announces Presentations at the Annual Meeting of The European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Oral Presentation to Highlight AMT-191 for Fabry DiseaseLEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...