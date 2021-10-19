Lantronix Wins 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award for ConsoleFlow Cloud-Based Software-as-a-Service Platform

“We are proud to recognize Lantronix as a leader in the advancement of cloud computing. Lantronix is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market with its ConsoleFlow solution,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC, publisher of Cloud Computing Magazine.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that it has won a 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award for its ConsoleFlow cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Given by Cloud Computing Magazine , this award honors vendors that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in bringing new, differentiated solutions to market.

ConsoleFlow provides True Zero-Touch automation that increases operational efficiency and reduces on-site visits to remote locations

“We are honored to win a 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award for Lantronix ConsoleFlow,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “The ConsoleFlow cloud-based management platform provides automation, insight and control of remote locations, empowering users to focus on business logic and operational efficiency to drive successful outcomes.”

With the ConsoleFlow SaaS platform, users can view and manage globally distributed assets through a single pane of glass from virtually anywhere. Providing a secure path to Lantronix IoT devices via centralized management, ConsoleFlow provides automated monitoring with real-time notifications, over-the-air updates and Web-based configuration. In addition, ConsoleFlow is available on any iOS or Android mobile device. ConsoleFlow’s True Zero-Touch simplifies onboarding logistics of new devices, virtually eliminating on-site visits, reducing operational costs.

