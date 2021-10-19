DynaEnergetics Announces Global Price Increase

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced it will re-implement a 5% global price increase on all products shipped on or after November 22, 2021. DynaEnergetics announced a price increase in this year’s second quarter, but postponed its implementation in order to support customers navigating an extremely competitive market.



Ian Grieves, president of DynaEnergetics, said, “Concurrent with improved industry fundamentals that include sharply higher oil and gas prices and increased well completion activity, there has been a considerable escalation in labor and material costs. This price adjustment is necessary to offset those increases, as well as the anticipated wind down of the federal government’s CARES Act.”