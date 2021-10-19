checkAd

Challenge Testing of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ Disease Resistant Silkworms Underway

Immunity enhanced silkworms provide licensing opportunities into the broader $14B1 silk industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces today that it has begun challenge testing on of its immunity enhanced silkworms. These silkworms were developed by Kraig Labs to combat viral and fungal infections that result in significant losses in global silk production.

As much as 50% of losses in global silk production are the result of a single virus. Up to 75% of all silk producers have reported losses from this virus, according to a 2020 research paper. These losses account for millions and potentially billions of dollars of lost economic production each year. Often found in soil and plants – quickly spread and with no effective treatment – this virus can be devastating to small and large producers alike. With this announcement, Kraig Labs is creating a solution for the global $14B silk market.

By adapting its genetic engineering technologies, used to produce recombinant spider silk, Kraig Labs has developed multiple lines of silkworms that incorporate a genetic defense against this virus and other prominent silkworm diseases. As designed, the silkworm's immune system will target and eliminate any copy of the virus DNA, preventing the spread of infection and loss.

Having built a sizeable colony of these immunity-enhanced silkworms, the Company is now undergoing challenge testing at a controlled offsite test location. This remote offsite location was selected to prevent the potential introduction and spread of the virus into Kraig Labs R&D headquarters.

These new disease-resistant silkworms are intended for licensing into the global market for mundane silks to combat key pathogenic viruses and fungi. The Company expects to make these lines of resilient silkworms available for commercial licensing upon the conclusion of successful challenge testing and intends to incorporate this technology into all of its lines of spider silk transgenics.

“With testing now underway, we are excited to see the potential that these new silkworm strains can bring to the broader sericulture industry,” said the Company’s COO, Jon Rice. “Combating these silkworm diseases is an industry-wide challenge. Bringing licensable, immunity-enhanced silkworms to the global silk market advances our business model and aligns with our core focus in commercializing cost-effective and environmentally responsible recombinant spider silk.”  

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

1 From New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Silk, with the Market to Reach $21 Billion Worldwide by 2026, read more at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-analysis-from-global-indu ...





