Galera Announces Results of Phase 3 ROMAN Trial of Avasopasem for Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis

Primary endpoint of reduction in incidence of severe oral mucositis (SOM) not met

Trial demonstrated relative reduction in all key SOM endpoints, including more than halving the median duration

Avasopasem was generally well tolerated compared to placebo

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced results from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. The Company is continuing to analyze the results.

“While the data, as in previous trials, showed reductions in the incidence, duration and severity of SOM, we are surprised and disappointed that the trial did not achieve statistical significance in its primary endpoint,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the patients who participated in this trial while they underwent radiotherapy for head and neck cancer. As we evaluate next steps for this program, we remain committed to our goal of transforming radiotherapy in cancer treatment with our selective dismutase mimetics.”

Key findings include:

  • 16% relative reduction in the incidence of SOM in the avasopasem treatment group (54%) vs. placebo group (64%) (p=0.113) (primary endpoint)
  • 56% relative reduction in the number of days of SOM in the avasopasem treatment group (8 days) vs. placebo group (18 days) (p=0.011) (secondary endpoint)
  • 27% relative reduction in the severity (incidence of Grade 4 OM) of SOM in the avasopasem treatment group (24%) vs. placebo group (33%) (p=0.167) (secondary endpoint)
  • Avasopasem was generally well tolerated with similar rates of adverse events in the active and placebo arms

Dr. Sorensen continued, “We continue to be excited about the potential of our second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). We recently initiated a Phase 2b trial of GC4711 in combination with SBRT in LAPC based on promising tumor and survival outcome benefits observed in a Phase 1/2 pilot trial. In addition, enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 1/2 trial of GC4711 in combination with SBRT in patients with NSCLC. We look forward to providing updates as these trials progress.” 

