Amryt Announces New Patents for Oleogel-S10 and Mycapssa

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 19 , 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, announces an update regarding the patents for its lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10, and its recently acquired and third commercial product, Mycapssa.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a new U.S. formulation patent to Amryt for Oleogel-S10, U.S. Patent No. 11,083,733, ‘Betulin-Containing Birch Bark Extracts and their Formulation’. If Oleogel-S10 is approved by the FDA, this patent will be listable in the Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (commonly known as the Orange Book), published by the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and this patent will expire in January 2039. Together with three previously granted patents, if Oleogel-S10 is approved, Amryt will have four Orange Book-listed patents for Oleogel-S10 with patent protection through January 2039, without patent term extension.

Mycapssa

The USPTO has issued a new US patent related to the product Mycapssa, US Patent No. 11,141,457, that has granted claims covering ‘methods of administering oral octreotide with certain oral contraceptives’. This patent will expire in December 2040 and will be listable in the Orange Book. Amryt now has eight Orange Book-listed patents for Mycapssa with patent protection through December 2040.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “We are always working to develop and extend our IP portfolio and today’s news further illustrates the robust IP protection enjoyed by both our commercial and development assets.”

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises three orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta); octreotide (Mycapssa); and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept/Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link.