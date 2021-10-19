checkAd

ADMA Biologics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 2021 International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases - World Health Organization Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021   

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that a poster presentation will be made at the virtual 2021 International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases - World Health Organization (ISIRV-WHO) Conference, which will take place on October 19-22. The case documents the use of ASCENIV, a novel intravenous immune globulin (IGIV) human-slra, as concomitant therapy in a patient presenting with severe respiratory viral disease and COVID-19 infection.

Abstract Title: Clinical Impact of Concomitant Use of a Novel High-Titer Immune Globulin in an Adult with COVID-19 and Severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Authors: Gene A. Wetzstein, PharmD, BCOP; Mourad Ismail, MD; Jeffrey Gruenglas, DHSc(c), MBE, MA; Dima A. Decker, PhD; James Mond, MD, PhD

Poster Number: 124

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

