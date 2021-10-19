checkAd

Forsys Announces the Appointment of In County Project Manager for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:00   

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Willem Kotzé as the Project Manager for the Company’s Norasa Project located in Namibia, Africa.

Mr. Kotzé is a Professional Geoscientist with over 48 years of industry experience, mainly in Southern Africa. Mr. Kotzé initially worked for mainstream mining houses (GENCOR, Gold Fields, SOEKOR) but lately as a Geosciences Consultant. He has extensive exploration as well as mining experience in various commodities including uranium, base metals, gold and industrial minerals and cement materials. His experience will be invaluable as the Company proceeds with the development of the Norasa Project in Namibia.

Mr. Kotzé graduated with a B.Sc Honours in Geology from the University of Stellenbosch in 1973, a B.Sc. Honours in Computer Science and Information Systems from the University of South Africa (UNISA) in 1985, a Graduate Diploma in Engineering (GDE) from the University of Witwatersrand in 2002 and a M.Eng (Mineral Resources) from the University of Witwatersrand in 2004. Mr. Kotzé is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), the Geosciences Council of Namibia and is a member of the Geological Society of Namibia, the Geostatistical Association of South Africa and Geological Society of Africa.

“The appointment of Willem reinforces our commitment to the development of the Norasa Project and strengthens our Namibian team with a highly respected and very experienced geologist and project manager. We welcome him to our team,” said Mark Frewin, CEO.

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is a uranium focused development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects in Namibia, Africa, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43‐101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website forsysmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations.

For additional information please contact:
R ichard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations
email: rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com   email: info@forsysmetals.com
Phone: +44 (0) 7730 493432





