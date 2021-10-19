checkAd

MediPharm Labs Completes a New Cannabis Oil Delivery to German Partner Vayamed

  • New strategic partnership through the delivery of GMP extract to Germany for Vayamed, the medical cannabis business unit of Sanity Group
  • Vayamed is a well-established operating medical cannabis company in Germany, where the medical cannabis market is expected to be worth €7.7 billion by 2028 according to Forbes

BARRIE, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce another GMP cannabis extract delivery to Germany. This delivery of formulated oil bottles further establishes the Company’s position as a leader in the wholesale of GMP cannabis oil to the European Union’s largest medical cannabis jurisdiction. This export is a key milestone in the Company’s goal of leveraging its pharmaceutical GMP licenses to increase consistent international medical sales.

The cannabis extract has been shipped to Vayamed from the Company’s GMP facility located in Victoria, Australia. The Company’s Australian operations have been licensed by the Office of Drug Control and Therapeutic Goods Administration of the Australian Government’s Department of Health, which has allowed the Company to unlock markets with strict regulatory requirements, including Australia and the European Union.

“As a pharmaceutical company specializing in precision-based cannabinoids MediPharm Labs continues to execute on delivering to its international partners. Making the deliveries to a leading company like Vayamed shows not only the demand for our quality products but the ability to navigate the complex regulations of international medical cannabis trade,” said Warren Everitt, CEO Asia Pacific, MediPharm Labs. “It further demonstrates the value provided by our Australian business, which is already becoming a key asset for the Company as it continues to ship GMP product to a growing international market.”

“MediPharm Labs convinced us with a high level of product competence and a company philosophy that fits perfectly to our portfolio strategy and with the brand vision of Vayamed: Medicine from Nature - customized for patients,” says Thimo V. Schmitt-Lord, Director Market Development & Sector Innovation, Vayamed, who is responsible for the company's strategic portfolio development.

