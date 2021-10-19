checkAd

Oxford Biomedica Announces that Boehringer Ingelheim has Exercised Option Relating to a Novel Gene Therapy Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis

Oxford, UK – 19 October 2021: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that Boehringer Ingelheim has exercised its option to license Oxford Biomedica’s lentiviral vector technology to manufacture, register and commercialise BI 3720931, a lentiviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

Under the terms of the option and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim, originally announced in August 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim will pay Oxford Biomedica an option exercise fee of £3.5 million. Oxford Biomedica is further entitled to development, regulatory and sales milestones of up to a further £27.5 million, in addition to a tiered low single digit royalty on net sales of a CF gene therapy product. This option exercise by Boehringer Ingelheim follows on another recent signature of a Development & Supply Agreement which was announced in April 2021, relating to the clinical manufacture of various types of viral vector based products.  

In parallel, Boehringer Ingelheim has also exercised its option to license intellectual property and know-how from IP Group and the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium relating to the same lentiviral vector-based product candidate for the treatment of CF.

This innovative development partnership between academia, Pharma and Biotech focuses on the development of a novel, replication deficient lentiviral vector, in an inhaled formulation, to selectively introduce a CFTR gene into the relevant target cell. This approach has demonstrated high gene transfer efficiency and offers the possibility of repeated administration to maintain a therapeutic effect. In addition, the approach has the potential to address all of the more than 2,000 different known gene mutations across CF patients, and therefore offers a gene-independent disease-modifying treatment option for patients.

Should the program progress into clinical development, Oxford Biomedica expects to produce large quantities of lentiviral vectors using its highly efficient GMP-compliant manufacturing process in bioreactors.

To read the full Boehringer Ingelheim press release please follow this link: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/cystic-fibrosis-genetherapy-development-option-excercise

