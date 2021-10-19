Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s third quarter results 2021

Oslo, 19 October 2021: Scatec ASA will release its third quarter results on Friday 29 October 2021 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or Scatec Webcast Q3 2021