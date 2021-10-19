checkAd

Lee Enterprises announces exclusive automotive partnership with Mudd Advertising to deliver omni-channel marketing solutions to the automotive industry

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted local news and information and a major subscription and advertising platform in 77 markets, announced a strategic partnership with Mudd Advertising, a leading full-service automotive advertising agency. The partnership leverages a customized version of Lee’s innovative Vision platform enabling Mudd to fully support the cross-channel marketing efforts of retail automotive dealers and manufacturers across the United States. Vision is a proprietary sales enablement and execution software, powered by Lee’s full-service national agency, Amplified Digital.

“Over the 40 years we’ve been in the automotive space we have experienced seismic changes to our industry and the tools needed to get the job done,” said Rob Mudd, Mudd’s chief futurist. “When first introduced to the Lee Vision software, I knew instantly we had found our technology partner for the future. We were proud to unveil the technology last week in Las Vegas at the Digital Dealer Conference & Exposition.”

MuddVision aims to make the complicated simple and help automotive advertisers achieve stronger results by combining cutting-edge technology, strategy and experience to make an intuitive platform that complements traditional marketing channels.

“This partnership demonstrates the commitment to digital solutions for both organizations,” said Kevin Mowbray, Lee president and chief executive officer. “The Vision platform has transformed local advertising for Lee Enterprises as part of our digital transformation strategy, and it aligns perfectly with the direction of Mudd Advertising.”

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

Charles Arms
Charles.Arms@lee.net
(563) 383-2100

ABOUT MUDD

For 40 years, Mudd Advertising has been supporting automotive dealers across the country. Mudd offers marketing and advertising solutions, specializing in digital, traditional media tactics (TV and radio production), point-of-sale production and direct mail for the automotive industry. For more information about Mudd, please visit www.mudd.com.





