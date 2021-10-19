checkAd

Vor to Present Data from its Novel Cell and Genome Engineering Platform at ESGCT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Data covering preclinical proof of concept, manufacturing scale-up, and an in-depth genomic survey of VOR33 for potential off-target editing to be presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced the presentation of data from its novel engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform at the ESGCT Annual Congress, taking place virtually October 19-22, 2021.

“The preclinical data being presented at ESGCT formed the core foundation and rationale for our recently initiated Phase 1/2a clinical trial of VOR33 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia,” said Tirtha Chakraborty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Vor. “We believe our unique cell engineering approach, which aims to make healthy cells invisible to targeted therapies in a post-transplant setting, has the potential to change the current standard of care for patients with blood cancers.”

ESGCT Annual Congress Presentations

Oral Presentation

Title: Pre-clinical evaluation, including genomic off-target analysis, of VOR33: a clinic-ready CRISPR/Cas9 engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
Presenter: John Lydeard, Ph.D., Program Lead for VOR33 and Head of Target Discovery, Vor
Oral Presentation Number: OR36
Session Title: Session 4c: Hematopoietic & bleeding disorders I
Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 9:00-11:00am (CEST)

Virtual Poster Presentation

Title: In depth assessment of off-target editing by CRISPR/Cas9 in VOR33, an engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
Presenter: Dane Hazelbaker, Ph.D., Group Leader of Molecular and Genomic Assays, Vor
Poster Number: P112
Presentation Date/Time: Virtual poster presentations are available to registered participants beginning at 8:00am CEST on the first day of the congress, October 19, 2021.

The slides and poster from these presentations are available on the Vor Biopharma corporate website at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vor to Present Data from its Novel Cell and Genome Engineering Platform at ESGCT Data covering preclinical proof of concept, manufacturing scale-up, and an in-depth genomic survey of VOR33 for potential off-target editing to be presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) CongressCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...