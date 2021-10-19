Vor to Present Data from its Novel Cell and Genome Engineering Platform at ESGCT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced the presentation of data from its novel engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform at the ESGCT Annual Congress, taking place virtually October 19-22, 2021.

Data covering preclinical proof of concept, manufacturing scale-up, and an in-depth genomic survey of VOR33 for potential off-target editing to be presented at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress

“The preclinical data being presented at ESGCT formed the core foundation and rationale for our recently initiated Phase 1/2a clinical trial of VOR33 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia,” said Tirtha Chakraborty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Vor. “We believe our unique cell engineering approach, which aims to make healthy cells invisible to targeted therapies in a post-transplant setting, has the potential to change the current standard of care for patients with blood cancers.”

ESGCT Annual Congress Presentations

Oral Presentation



Title: Pre-clinical evaluation, including genomic off-target analysis, of VOR33: a clinic-ready CRISPR/Cas9 engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Presenter: John Lydeard, Ph.D., Program Lead for VOR33 and Head of Target Discovery, Vor

Oral Presentation Number: OR36

Session Title: Session 4c: Hematopoietic & bleeding disorders I

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 9:00-11:00am (CEST)

Virtual Poster Presentation



Title: In depth assessment of off-target editing by CRISPR/Cas9 in VOR33, an engineered hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Presenter: Dane Hazelbaker, Ph.D., Group Leader of Molecular and Genomic Assays, Vor

Poster Number: P112

Presentation Date/Time: Virtual poster presentations are available to registered participants beginning at 8:00am CEST on the first day of the congress, October 19, 2021.

The slides and poster from these presentations are available on the Vor Biopharma corporate website at https://ir.vorbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.